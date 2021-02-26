Northern Virginia bank entering Fredericksburg market, hires trio of local bankers

The oldest bank in the state—Burke & Herbert, located in Northern Virginia—is taking steps to extend commercial services to the Fredericksburg area.

Local commercial bankers Jeff Rouse and Lee Pugh will be “developing and managing new commercial customer relationships in greater Fredericksburg, a new market for the bank,” according to a news release. Gregory Mellors has also joined to oversee its commercial and industrial lending program.

Rouse has 25 years of banking and business development experience. Most recently, he served as market president in the Fredericksburg region for Wells Fargo Bank. Pugh has more than thirty years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently serving as senior vice president and commercial banker for First Citizens Bank in Fredericksburg.

There is not yet a local branch of Burke & Herbert, but the company is searching for a local office. For more information, visit burkeandherbertbank.com.

