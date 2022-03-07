Orange breaks ground on park commemorating Black business district

Officials broke ground on Valentine’s Day for a commemorative park in downtown Orange on the corner of Church and Chapman streets that will commemorate the historic African American neighborhood and business district in the area.

The Orange County African American Historical Society announced plans to create the park at its annual meeting more than a year ago and has been working with the town, economic development and tourism advocates to construct the park near the Train Station.

It will feature seating areas, walkways, landscaping and three interpretive panels commemorating the town’s historic Black commercial district and residential areas on Church, Chapman and Mill streets and Railroad Avenue in downtown Orange.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for June 19, according to project manager and Historical Society Vice President Zann Nelson, of Reva.

When the park was announced initially, board member Bruce Monroe noted that Railroad Avenue, parallel to the Orange Train Station and near the Mill Street neighborhood, was the hub of Black activity in downtown Orange.

“There’s a lot of history here—these were the descendants of emancipated slaves,” he said, noting Black citizens throughout the county would travel to Orange and find themselves in the area. They patronized Black-owned businesses including a barber shop, café, pool hall and taxi shop, among others.

The project has been brought to fruition through collaborative efforts from the OC African American Historical Society, Orange Downtown Alliance and the Town of Orange. The Virginia Main Street Program and Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors have provided grants.

Nearly 50 people gathered for the ground-breaking last Monday, a frigid, but sunny afternoon to witness the launch of a project on a parcel of land in the heart of what once was the town’s thriving Black business district.

“We’re grateful for this great opportunity for the OCAAHS and for the community,” said the Rev. Darryle Crump, who recently announced he was stepping down as the organization’s president.