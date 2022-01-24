Owner decides time is right to close Caroline hardware store, a community fixture

“Quite honestly, since the beginning of COVID it has become increasingly hard on small businesses like this because the supply chain is so choked,” Trice said. “We’ve been struggling for the last year and a half to get goods. The lead times are many times longer than what they were before. The availability is not there.”

Trice said for 30 years, owning the store never felt like work. He said that’s changed in the past 18 months as he and Hepburn have spent hours on the telephone each day trying to procure the inventory necessary for the store to survive.

Trice and Hepburn noted that smaller stores are often last to receive inventory as suppliers look to take care of the large chain operations first.

A Tractor Supply opened last month in Ladysmith a few miles down the road, but Trice said that did not factor into his decision to close, because there are differences in what the stores offer.

“Most people don’t have an idea of how hard it is to compete with the giants in corporate America—the Lowe’s, Home Depot, Amazon Prime and Tractor Supply,” Trice said. “It’s tough, but we’ve been able to do it through the support of the community. We have the best customers and employees on the planet.”