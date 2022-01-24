Owner decides time is right to close Caroline hardware store, a community fixture

As Debbie Edenton walked around Homestead Hardware one recent morning, her husband encouraged her to search for deals.
The store, located on U.S. 1 in the Woodford area of Caroline County for the past 30 years, was having a going-out-of-business sale.
But Edenton couldn’t control her emotions enough to shop as she pondered the close of the business and the relationship she’s built with owner Gary Trice, store manager Sheri Hepburn and others.
“My husband was like ‘Do you want to pick anything out?’ and I’m like, I can’t,” Edenton said. “My eyes are watery. We’re going to miss [Trice]. Aside from being able to run two minutes down the road and pick up whatever you might need, the kindness when you come in here is touching. He treated everybody like family.”
Homestead has allowed Caroline residents to make do without the convenience of a Lowe’s or Home Depot nearby.
But a combination of Trice’s health woes and supply chain issues led the business to close. Trice, 61, said the final day hasn’t been determined, but will probably be by the end of the month, depending on how much inventory can be liquidated.
Trice said it wasn’t an easy decision as he expressed gratitude for his employees and customers. He still owns the building and is hoping an entrepreneur will lease it and allow it to continue as a hardware store, but so far there have been no takers.
“Quite honestly, since the beginning of COVID it has become increasingly hard on small businesses like this because the supply chain is so choked,” Trice said. “We’ve been struggling for the last year and a half to get goods. The lead times are many times longer than what they were before. The availability is not there.”
Trice said for 30 years, owning the store never felt like work. He said that’s changed in the past 18 months as he and Hepburn have spent hours on the telephone each day trying to procure the inventory necessary for the store to survive.
Trice and Hepburn noted that smaller stores are often last to receive inventory as suppliers look to take care of the large chain operations first.
A Tractor Supply opened last month in Ladysmith a few miles down the road, but Trice said that did not factor into his decision to close, because there are differences in what the stores offer.
“Most people don’t have an idea of how hard it is to compete with the giants in corporate America—the Lowe’s, Home Depot, Amazon Prime and Tractor Supply,” Trice said. “It’s tough, but we’ve been able to do it through the support of the community. We have the best customers and employees on the planet.”
Those customers and employees showed up for Trice in full force in 2016 after he spent seven weeks in the hospital’s ICU and another month in recovery following a massive heart attack that eventually led to a heart transplant.
Doctors told him he had a 4 percent chance of survival after the heart attack.
Trice said during a “cognizant” moment after the heart attack, he pledged to close the business. But Hepburn, other employees and customers prevented that from happening.
“The first thing I told the employees is, this is no longer just a job,” Hepburn said. “I got them together and I said, this is now personal. And they were the absolute greatest.”
A 2016 Free Lance–Star report noted that customers offered help with any chore needed to keep the store going from unloading tractor-trailers to delivering feed to the farm. One man spent days assembling a farm tiller and dozens of others left their phone numbers with messages to call anytime.
After Trice recovered, he held an appreciation event at the store for those who kept it running.
Trice said knowing how the community rallied around him made his decision to close even tougher.
“My emotions are overwhelming,” he said. “It’s hard to come in here every day knowing that I’m leaving. I have forged so many friendships and I have seen the good in people unlike you could ever imagine. … It’s been the highlight of my life.”
Trice will retreat to his home, which sits on a farm near the store. He’s unsure what he will do next. Hepburn has worked at Homestead for 26 years and said she’ll now look for work elsewhere. She has no plans to retire.
“It’s extremely emotional and it hurts on the inside,” Trice said of closing. “But I feel like it’s something that has to happen.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526