Plans for mega-warehouse in Stafford move forward

The rezoning was approved 6–1 at the board’s meeting last Wednesday, with Supervisor Crystal Vanuch voting no. She wants the developer to cover the cost of adding a traffic signal at the Mountain View Road/Centreport Parkway intersection.

The rezoning initially came up for a vote last month, but supervisors requested additional information from county staff on the proposed site, including traffic impacts on the Centreport Parkway interchange and the roadways that feed it.

Zuraf told supervisors late last month that a study commissioned by Peterson Cos. estimated the project could add over 7,000 cars and trucks each day to the Centreport Parkway area. He also said other businesses already approved to be built along the developing parkway corridor over the next several years could bring that number to more than 13,000 vehicles each day..

Last week, Zuraf told supervisors 75 percent of the car trips and 95 percent of the truck trips related to the new facility are estimated to be oriented toward Interstate 95.

“The remaining trips would go to the north, towards Ramoth Church Road and head either to the west or over to Route 1,” Zuraf said.