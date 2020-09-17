PNC to close Fall Hill Ave. branch

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PNC plans to permanently close its branch at 2403 Fall Hill Ave. in Fredericksburg on Oct. 16.

The branches on Chatham Heights Road in Stafford County and Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg will remain open.

PNC’s Fall Hill Avenue branch is located inside a three-story building that was formerly the headquarters of National Bank of Fredericksburg, which sits across Fall Hill Avenue from James Monroe High School.