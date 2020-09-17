 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PNC to close Fall Hill Ave. branch
0 comments

PNC to close Fall Hill Ave. branch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PNC Bank

PNC plans to permanently close its branch at 2403 Fall Hill Ave. in Fredericksburg on Oct. 16.

The branches on Chatham Heights Road in Stafford County and Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg will remain open.

PNC’s Fall Hill Avenue branch is located inside a three-story building that was formerly the headquarters of National Bank of Fredericksburg, which sits across Fall Hill Avenue from James Monroe High School.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert