Prince William Ice Center owner seeking to expand into Fredericksburg

He said he’d planned to look for a place in the Fredericksburg area before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and will begin the search in earnest as the economy rebounds and the coronavirus becomes less of a threat.

“You just can’t dip your toe into something like this,” Zeigler said. “When we do jump in, we have to make sure it’s the right time and the market is ready. You really can’t open a recreational facility when everyone is telling you to stay away from people.”

He said he’ll also talk with utility companies to see if there are incentives for going green. It’s common these days for ice skating facilities to have solar panels.

Zeigler said he’s interested in Celebrate Virginia because there are the four hotels there, as well as the numerous restaurants across Fall Hill Avenue in the Central Park shopping center. Hockey teams travel to skating rinks up and down the East Coast to compete, and are always looking for places to eat and stay.

Freehling said that a new ice rink would also fit in well with the Fredericksburg National’s new stadium, the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center and Wegmans, and would be another asset for residents and visitors.