Professional bluegrass musician in Stafford turned to other skills in pandemic

Lea, who calls Solivan a “renaissance man” for his many different talents, noted that both of them found ways to make some money during the pandemic with music, doing virtual lessons and concerts when that was possible. Her instrument is the flute. Solivan is helping her learn to play the upright bass.

Solivan said his band’s name, Dirty Kitchen, comes from a time when he decided it would be more fun to write a new song than clean up.

“I love to cook and I’ve spent years learning different types of cooking, from Mexican to Thai to Asian and more,” he said. “I did a thing for a while where I’d come into people’s homes and cook for them, then do a house concert after dinner. Food and music are things that run together often in my life.”

Solivan said he enjoyed his time with “Country Current,” and is now eager to get back to playing concerts and festivals with his own band, and is glad that they have several lined up.

“I think things will open up later this year, but a lot of folks in the music industry think things won’t really get back to normal until 2023,” he said.

His plan before too long is to move to Nashville.

“Living there for a year when I was younger showed me that I had to up my game,” he said. “I learned that I had work to do, and have never forgotten that you have to constantly hone your craft in this business.”

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.