Professional bluegrass musician in Stafford turned to other skills in pandemic

At the start of 2019, business was looking good for Stafford County resident Frank Solivan and the bluegrass band he helped form.
The International Bluegrass Music Association had named Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen as the instrumental group of the year and the band had gotten Grammy nominations for its albums “Cold Spell” and “If You Can’t Stand the Heat.”
Then COVID-19 hit and the key component of the musicians’ income—revenue from live performances—was gone overnight.
Solivan, who most often picks the mandolin but has a wall full of other instruments he can play, had come to Virginia and eventually Stafford to play in the professional Navy Band “Country Current,” performing in it for six years.
But he longed to play music that he and other country and bluegrass musicians had written, in a style that some might call progressive bluegrass, with a side of classic country.
But the pandemic meant concerts and music festivals were all canceled, with players unsure when they might be able to happen again.
Solivan, who said he sought all grants, loans and PPP money available to musicians, realized he was going to have to find other sources of income to keep up with bills.
He turned to skills that had been more hobbies and pastimes than big money-makers. He hand-crafted belts, instrument straps and leather bags. He created spice mixes for barbecuing and hot sauces to accentuate different types of food.
“It would be hard to live off of all those for long, but when money has been tight during the pandemic, it all has helped,” said Solivan, who soon learned the food items were difficult because of regulations that make it hard to ship them.
“Not to mention the fact that some minimum orders were tens of thousands of units,” he said.
He wasn’t going to put out enough money to bottle hot sauces in that sort of quantity.
But the hand-tooled and border-decorated belts, instrument straps and other leather goods—something he watched his mother do in his youth—had enough demand to make a financial difference for him and his partner Jillian Lea, who is also a musician. Fortunately, he had his mother’s leather-working tools from the days when she made handbags and wallets.
“I ended up creating a website that shows the different things I make,” he said, “largely because it just made it easier to keep up with orders, addresses and such.”
His site, thesolworks.com, shows an array of decorative belts and straps for guitars, mandolins and banjos, with prices ranging from $60 to $170.
He noted that income from the leather business couldn’t pay all the bills, but the income helped.
“I had a big bump of orders around Christmas in 2019, and another this past year,” he said. “I’ll keep doing it, even as we’re able to perform again, because I enjoy it. The hot sauce and spice mixes are more like a cottage industry, giving us things to sell at concerts.”
Lea, who calls Solivan a “renaissance man” for his many different talents, noted that both of them found ways to make some money during the pandemic with music, doing virtual lessons and concerts when that was possible. Her instrument is the flute. Solivan is helping her learn to play the upright bass.
Solivan said his band’s name, Dirty Kitchen, comes from a time when he decided it would be more fun to write a new song than clean up.
“I love to cook and I’ve spent years learning different types of cooking, from Mexican to Thai to Asian and more,” he said. “I did a thing for a while where I’d come into people’s homes and cook for them, then do a house concert after dinner. Food and music are things that run together often in my life.”
Solivan said he enjoyed his time with “Country Current,” and is now eager to get back to playing concerts and festivals with his own band, and is glad that they have several lined up.
“I think things will open up later this year, but a lot of folks in the music industry think things won’t really get back to normal until 2023,” he said.
His plan before too long is to move to Nashville.
“Living there for a year when I was younger showed me that I had to up my game,” he said. “I learned that I had work to do, and have never forgotten that you have to constantly hone your craft in this business.”
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415