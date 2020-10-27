Quarles Petroleum buys Dixie Gas & Oil of Verona

Quarles Petroleum Inc. of Fredericksburg has purchased the propane and petroleum operations of Dixie Gas & Oil Corp. in Verona.

Dixie Gas & Oil is a propane, commercial fuels and home heating oil distributor with over 10,000 residential customers in 17 counties in central and western Virginia. Quarles serves customers in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

“As family-owned businesses, our companies share the same core values of service to our customers and giving back to community,” Paul Giambra, president and CEO of Quarles Petroleum, said in a news release. “We look forward to working with Dixie’s associates and welcoming them and Dixie’s customers to the Quarles family.”