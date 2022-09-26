RapidFlight HQ coming to Manassas

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced that RapidFlight, a Virginia-founded integrated designer and manufacturer of unmanned aircraft, will invest $5.5 million to establish operations in Manassas, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

RapidFlight’s 25,000-square-foot facility at 9617 Center St. will house its headquarters and design and production operations. The project will create 119 new jobs, according to the news release.

“RapidFlight’s advances in the unmanned aerospace industry and the creation of 119 jobs of the future deserve recognition, and we are proud of the company’s vision and success,” stated Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in the release.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Manassas to secure the project for Virginia and will support RapidFlight’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs.

