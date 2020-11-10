REC charity provides funds for local organizations

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently awarded grants totaling more than $74,200 to 11 local organizations through its Power of Change charity program.
REC member-owners can donate to The Power of Change by rounding up their bill to the next whole dollar, making a one-time gift or giving a set monthly amount. The donations are then awarded twice each year to nonprofits and charitable organizations in the REC service area.
Local recipients for fall 2020 include:
- Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation of Fredericksburg, which received $9,240 to purchase 240 hands-on CPR training kits.
- Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, Fredericksburg, which received $5,000 to go towards phone interpretation services, updating their website, provide information in both Spanish and English and transportation vouchers; as well as training costs, child protective services, prosecutor fees and medical care.
- Stafford Hospital Foundation, which received $12,475 to purchase 25 iPads for the Stafford Hospital women’s and pediatrics unit.
- St. George’s Episcopal Church of Fredericksburg, which received $15,000, to assist in the delivery of fresh produce to nine site for the 14 weeks.
For a full list, go to myrec.coop/power-change-work.
