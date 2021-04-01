 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regal Cinemas announces reopening schedule
0 comments

Regal Cinemas announces reopening schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
IMAX

Regal Cinemas customers now have the option of watching IMAX films at the Fredericksburg location.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S

Regal Cinemas is reopening some theaters Friday to show the film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” but it won’t be showing at the chain’s Fredericksburg theater.

Regal has scheduled staggered reopenings of its theaters across the country, which have generally been closed, or severely restricted, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the schedule, the local Regal theater won’t be opening its doors until May 21.

Many of the Regal theaters in Virginia, including the one in Culpeper, are also scheduled to open May 21. There are a few, however—including the theater in Charlottesville and some in Richmond—that will open May 14.

Other local theaters, including Paragon Village 12 at Spotsylvania Towne Centre and Marquee Cinemas at Southpoint, have been open since last fall.

—Rob Hedelt

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Here for more than four decades, I'm a feature columnist out and about seeing what people are thinking and sharing what interesting things they're doing.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Business News

New Business

Finesse Salon Studios recently opened in Spotsylvania County’s Cosner. Owner Jason Richards said his tenants will get larger individual studio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert