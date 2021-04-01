Regal Cinemas announces reopening schedule

Regal Cinemas is reopening some theaters Friday to show the film “Godzilla vs. Kong,” but it won’t be showing at the chain’s Fredericksburg theater.

Regal has scheduled staggered reopenings of its theaters across the country, which have generally been closed, or severely restricted, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the schedule, the local Regal theater won’t be opening its doors until May 21.

Many of the Regal theaters in Virginia, including the one in Culpeper, are also scheduled to open May 21. There are a few, however—including the theater in Charlottesville and some in Richmond—that will open May 14.

Other local theaters, including Paragon Village 12 at Spotsylvania Towne Centre and Marquee Cinemas at Southpoint, have been open since last fall.

—Rob Hedelt

