Regal temporarily closing theaters; Paragon, Marquee will remain open

Area theatergoers are about to lose an option for movies as Regal Cinemas 14 Fredericksburg in the Central Park shopping center is set to temporarily close its doors Thursday, just two months after a push to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, announced Monday morning that it will be “temporarily suspending operations at all of its 536 Regal theatres in the U.S.”
Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger cited an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures due to COVID-19 as key reasons for temporarily shutting down theaters in the U.S. and U.K.
Officials at the two other movie theaters in the Fredericksburg region—Paragon Village 12 and Marquee Cinemas at Southpoint—say they have no plans to discontinue the approach they’ve been using since August to provide a mix of new and slightly older films a few days a week.
The Regal announcement comes in the wake of recent news that tentpole films expected to fill seats later this year are being pushed into 2021 by studios afraid that too many moviegoers are still afraid to come back to their neighborhood theaters. Included in the films being pushed back: the new James Bond film “No Time to Die,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” the Marvel Universe’s “Black Widow” and “A Quiet Place Part 2.”
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Greidinger said, “We are like a grocery shop that doesn’t have vegetables, fruit and meat. We cannot operate for a long time without a product.”
In the statement on the temporary closing, Greidinger said the decision to cut the lights off in the hundreds of theaters was not made lightly.
“We did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S., from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theatres to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives,” he said. “We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols.”
Managers at the local Regal 12 referred all questions about temporary closings and an eventual reopening to the company’s corporate office in Tennessee.
A spokesman for the theater complex that sits behind Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Paragon Village 12, said there are no plans to shutter the theaters as they did during the early months of the pandemic.
“We’ve been open on weekends, Friday to Sunday, and though traffic has not been as heavy as it was before the pandemic hit, we do have people coming in to enjoy the experience of getting out to see a movie,” said Don Edwards, director of marketing for Paragon. “We have bowling and a restaurant and that helps to bring people in. But we’re hearing from people that they’re glad to also have movies as something to do that gets them out of the house.”
All local movie chains have put protocols in place for seating, cleaning and disinfecting, and they even made changes in air flow.
“At this time,” said Edwards, “we’re trying to offer the most healthy and safe environment that we can for guests to enjoy themselves.”
Chris Boggs said that at Marquee Cinemas at Southpoint, there’s been no talk of shutting down again. The theater shows movies on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays.
“Things have been slow, though there have been some small indicators of some slight growth,” Boggs said of recent ticket sales.
“But at least it’s a start,” he added. “We’ve having more people call and ask about when shows are. And some who call didn’t even know we were open again.”
He said small turnouts at Marquee have helped keep things safer.
“We don’t have a problem of people being too close together in the theaters,” he said, “as we don’t have enough people coming in to make that a problem. We’ve had some days with 20 or 30 people and some with 80.”
Boggs said he was able to get almost all of his workers back in, though trying to give them all hours is a challenge in a shortened work week.
“So many customers come in and thank us for being open again,” he said. “They’re anxious to see movies and tell us they’ve missed it. We even have some people who just come in and get popcorn, like one group who were going to eat it watching the presidential debate.”
