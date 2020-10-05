Regal will temporarily close all of its U.S. theaters

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Greidinger said, “We are like a grocery shop that doesn’t have vegetables, fruit and meat. We cannot operate for a long time without a product.”

In the statement on the temporary closing, Greidinger said the decision to cut the lights off in the hundreds of theaters was not made lightly.

“We did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S., from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theatres to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives,” he said. “We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols.”

Managers at the local Regal 12 referred all questions about temporary closings and an eventual reopening to the company’s corporate office in Tennessee.

A spokesman for the theater complex that sits behind Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Paragon Village 12, said there are no plans to shutter the theaters as they did during the early months of the pandemic.