Renovations coming to Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center

Significant renovations are on the way for the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center.

On Monday, the city’s Economic Development Authority approved an agreement between SAJ Entertainment, the Expo Center operator, and Fredericksburg that paves the way for $750,000 in improvements to the facility over the next five years.

Last week, City Council members approved the agreement unanimously.

Also on Monday, the EDA approved a $250,000 loan to SAJ Entertainment that will facilitate half of the upfront investment to the Expo Center through the EDA’s Invest FXBG loan program, making it the EDA’s largest loan to date.

The city and SAJ Entertainment, whose principals are the same as the Fredericksburg Nationals, will each invest $250,000 upfront into the facility through the agreement, with city funds coming from the Economic Development Opportunity Fund. Improvements planned include upgrades to the center's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, carpet and furnishings.

The city will also invest an additional $50,000 per year for the next five years toward more improvements, such as painting, lighting, security and audio-visual upgrades. Those funds will come from tax revenue generated by the center that accounts for more than $800,000 in tax revenue for the city each year, officials said.

City officials said the Expo Center improvement project could get underway within the next few months.