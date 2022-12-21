Report: Home sales continue to slow in Virginia

According to the November 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS, sales activity continues to slow across the commonwealth. There were 7,681 sales statewide in November, 4,453 fewer sales than last November. This is a 36.7% decrease, outpacing last month as the sharpest decline in more than a decade.

Pending sales can provide a preview of future home sales activity, according to a news release from Virginia REALTORS. In November, there were 6,057 pending sales in Virginia, 3,781 fewer than a year ago, representing a 38.4% decrease. Virginia’s pending sales have been slowing since July 2021, the release stated.

On average, homes are staying on the market longer. Virginia homes that sold in November were on the market an average of one month, four days slower than a year ago. As market activity has moderated, it’s taken longer to sell homes, on average, for four consecutive months. This is the first time this has happened since early 2015, the release stated.

Virginia’s cooldown in sales is predicted to continue into the new year. Fewer buyers are in the market than the same time last year, which is largely a result of reduced purchasing power caused by mortgage rates rising rapidly in 2022 and the upward pressure on home prices.

“In the current economic environment, some buyers and sellers are taking a wait-and-see approach,” stated Virginia REALTORS 2023 President Katrina M. Smith in the release. “However, other buyers are choosing to take advantage of the decline in competition and the slight uptick in inventory occurring in most markets across the state.” In total, 63% of counties and cities across Virginia had more active listings at the end of November compared to a year ago.