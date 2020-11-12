 Skip to main content
Restaurant that uses whiskeys in both drinks and entrees opening downtown
Rebellion, a new restaurant in downtown Fredericksburg, is set to open Friday.

The 188-year-old building at 309 William Street received an extensive renovation that preserved as much of the historic interior as possible. The existing pine bar top was restored by Fraser Wood Elements.

Rebellion’s menu focuses on Southern cuisine, and features whiskey as an ingredient in many of its dishes.

Menu items include devilled eggs, candied bacon and burgers, and the bar offers a large list of bourbon and whiskey.

“Southern-American cooking is an expression of stories," said executive chef Travis Weiss. "Maybe a dish was passed down from your grandmother or the idea for it came from something you used to watch your father cook—it is all based around community, heritage and memories.”

There are Rebellion locations in Arlington and Wilmington, N.C., with another opening soon in Leesburg.

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

