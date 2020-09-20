RICHARDSON: Always be ready for your next job

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IS YOUR résumé up to date? Or close to being up to date? Or has it been 10 years since you’ve even thought about your résumé?

Do you have a LinkedIn profile? What’s LinkedIn, you say? LinkedIn is a professional networking site that focuses on work-related issues and connections. It’s a must-have for today’s professionals.

I recommend that once a year, whether you think you need to do so or not, you should update your résumé and LinkedIn profile.

“But,” you say, “I’m never going to leave this organization. I love this place and they value me. They’ve taken care of me in all ways, including challenging me to grow, increasing my salary, and supporting me emotionally. I’m committed to being with them.”

What if a pandemic hits and the organization that you love so very much can’t survive? During the anxiety of closing the organization’s doors, writing a résumé will be tough. But you will be forced to do it and, best case scenario, it’s going to take days to get your head straight before you can share your amazing story on paper. Then you’ll need to translate your paper document into your LinkedIn profile, too. It’s a lot of pressure.