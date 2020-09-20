RICHARDSON: Always be ready for your next job

IS YOUR résumé up to date? Or close to being up to date? Or has it been 10 years since you’ve even thought about your résumé?
Do you have a LinkedIn profile? What’s LinkedIn, you say? LinkedIn is a professional networking site that focuses on work-related issues and connections. It’s a must-have for today’s professionals.
I recommend that once a year, whether you think you need to do so or not, you should update your résumé and LinkedIn profile.
“But,” you say, “I’m never going to leave this organization. I love this place and they value me. They’ve taken care of me in all ways, including challenging me to grow, increasing my salary, and supporting me emotionally. I’m committed to being with them.”
What if a pandemic hits and the organization that you love so very much can’t survive? During the anxiety of closing the organization’s doors, writing a résumé will be tough. But you will be forced to do it and, best case scenario, it’s going to take days to get your head straight before you can share your amazing story on paper. Then you’ll need to translate your paper document into your LinkedIn profile, too. It’s a lot of pressure.
Or consider another situation. You might be incredibly happy in your thriving organization and someone mentions a job to you that sounds fabulous. You learn the deadline for applying is in two days. It’s panic time if you don’t have an updated résumé. Common sense tells us that waiting until the last minute to try to compose the perfect document will probably result in critical items being forgotten or mistakes being made, including typos. Misspelled words on a résumé can be a killer, as the recruiter assumes that your résumé reflects your best work.
Here’s another crazy reason you might need a current résumé. Once upon a time, I wanted to nominate a professional colleague for an award. To write a compelling nomination letter, and because the nomination required that I include it, I contacted my friend to ask for his résumé. His response? “I don’t have a résumé, Lynne. I came to work right out of college and haven’t needed one, as I’ve been promoted internally many times.”
As I could not nominate him without it, he was forced to sit down and create a résumé in a couple of days. I offered to proofread it, and he took me up on it. It was pretty basic. I asked him about some items that I knew should be there. Sure enough, under pressure, he hadn’t recalled everything that needed to be included.
So my suggestion is that once a year, whether you think you need to or not, sit down and update your résumé. And while you’re at it, do the same with your LinkedIn profile. Employers are telling us that résumé and LinkedIn profiles should be congruent. So spend a little time creating an all-star profile on LinkedIn, too.
You never know when someone will want to nominate you for an award or consider you for a job. Be ready!
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.