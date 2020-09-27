RICHARDSON: Care enough to coach

Think about your own career. I have certainly had numerous occasions when someone cared enough about me to broach uncomfortable conversations! I had a terrific manager one time who called me on something I had said in a public setting. While what I said was factual, she reframed the comment to show me how it might have been—and actually was—received. Like I said, she cared enough to bring this to my attention.

Over time, I began to think more about the impact of my words and not just the words themselves. I might be sharing facts, but if it reflected negatively on people or the organization, perhaps I needed to rethink how I presented the information. I like to think I learned how to care enough to do the same from my conversations with her.

So I challenge you to reflect on your own experiences. Have you been holding a grudge against someone who called you out for something you did? Perhaps thinking about the situation from the standpoint of the person caring enough to do it will change your perspective.

And if you are a manager, do you care enough about your people to coach them to be their best selves? While it may create awkward or unpleasant encounters, it’s the right thing to do. Then again, you might be surprised, too. Maybe the conversation will not be as nerve-wracking as you expect. Have the conversation. Show you care.

Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.