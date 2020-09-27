RICHARDSON: Care enough to coach

I once had a colleague who provided me with opportunities to be a coach. As a manager, he had a good heart and gave me every indication that he wanted to be a good manager. But there were many times he did things that ultimately gave me the opportunity to care enough about him to correct his behavior.
Did you catch that? I cared enough about him to have tough conversations with him. Eventually, he said that to me. He shared that he had told his wife about one of our recent conversations, and his wife remarked, “She must care a lot about you to keep sharing ways that you can get better.”
Have you either thought about corrective actions as caring? Most of us do not.
It’s much easier, and more likely, that managers ignore tough conversations because, well, they are tough. Most of the people I discuss this topic with talk a good game, but ultimately admit they dislike confrontations. So instead of caring enough to have the uncomfortable discussion, they look the other way. And then they complain that the person is still doing whatever they were doing that was “wrong.”
We all know that we’ll get more of what we allow. Only with coaching someone about their inappropriate words or actions do we have any hope of seeing a change in their behavior. If I don’t speak up when I see something out of line, I’ve tacitly given my approval.
Think about your own career. I have certainly had numerous occasions when someone cared enough about me to broach uncomfortable conversations! I had a terrific manager one time who called me on something I had said in a public setting. While what I said was factual, she reframed the comment to show me how it might have been—and actually was—received. Like I said, she cared enough to bring this to my attention.
Over time, I began to think more about the impact of my words and not just the words themselves. I might be sharing facts, but if it reflected negatively on people or the organization, perhaps I needed to rethink how I presented the information. I like to think I learned how to care enough to do the same from my conversations with her.
So I challenge you to reflect on your own experiences. Have you been holding a grudge against someone who called you out for something you did? Perhaps thinking about the situation from the standpoint of the person caring enough to do it will change your perspective.
And if you are a manager, do you care enough about your people to coach them to be their best selves? While it may create awkward or unpleasant encounters, it’s the right thing to do. Then again, you might be surprised, too. Maybe the conversation will not be as nerve-wracking as you expect. Have the conversation. Show you care.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
