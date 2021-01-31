RICHARDSON: Consider the importance of what you're juggling

I HAVE heard countless commencement speeches, conference presentations and keynote addresses. The common theme for three decades, no matter who is in the audience, has been the importance of being able to juggle.
Well, not literally juggle, like a magician with pins or balls.
Many speakers refer to our lives being made up of distinct, separate parts. We have our family, our work and our health. We may have other competing interests, such as our community or spirituality.
So the idea is that each part of our life is like a ball, and we must keep them all in the air at all times.
Must we?
One time, a person talked about how each ball can be made of different materials. His point was that some balls could be rubber, but others are crystal. If we “drop” a crystal ball, it will shatter, while a rubber ball will bounce. We must figure out which parts of our life must not shatter.
For instance, health is a crystal ball. If we do not eat properly, exercise regularly and reduce our stress levels, we are likely to spend a lot of time in doctors’ offices because of illnesses caused by our lack of attention.
Years ago, two friends and I were having a conversation about stress. One remarked that when she got stressed, her eczema flared up and her hands broke out in a rash. The other said that he had an ulcer that bothered him when he was in stressful situations. I’ve never had either of those medical conditions and hope I never do.
Recently, a friend told me about a colleague who had a massive heart attack and died. She said most at the organization attributed it to the pressure he was under at work.
When it comes to health, what should we do to ensure that crystal ball stays in the air? The answer will be different for each person, but it’s something to put front and center.
While our health is definitely a crystal ball, are there others? For many, family is a crystal ball, but many others would argue that family will forgive being ignored for a bit, but not forever. If I have a deadline and have to work long hours for three weeks, that’s one thing. But if I choose that pace every day for years on end, my connection to my partner and children may dissolve. And while we may be able to repair the relationship and reconnect, it might be too late.
What parts of our life are rubber balls? For most people, work is definitely rubber. That may be shocking for some, but I can think of few jobs that require the commitment of a crystal ball. Most of us can leave the workplace at a reasonable hour each day. We may choose not to leave, but we could. If we don’t, it’s probably because we think we are the only ones who could do our work, or we’re unwilling to delegate to subordinates or ask for help from peers.
Think about what happens when a person leaves an organization. That person may have been the most valuable employee. But when she leaves, the sun comes up the next day and the work gets done. Maybe it’s not the quality that we’ve come to expect, but the quality will improve as the new person becomes more experienced. Or maybe the work doesn’t get done, but people realize that the task wasn’t that important anyway.
So if a ball drops while you’re juggling, make sure it’s a rubber ball. Work is usually a rubber ball. Remember that as you’re making the decision about leaving work early to watch your child play basketball. Work will be there tomorrow, but you’ll never get the opportunity to see that game again. Go watch your child!
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.