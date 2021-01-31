RICHARDSON: Consider the importance of what you're juggling

Recently, a friend told me about a colleague who had a massive heart attack and died. She said most at the organization attributed it to the pressure he was under at work.

When it comes to health, what should we do to ensure that crystal ball stays in the air? The answer will be different for each person, but it’s something to put front and center.

While our health is definitely a crystal ball, are there others? For many, family is a crystal ball, but many others would argue that family will forgive being ignored for a bit, but not forever. If I have a deadline and have to work long hours for three weeks, that’s one thing. But if I choose that pace every day for years on end, my connection to my partner and children may dissolve. And while we may be able to repair the relationship and reconnect, it might be too late.

What parts of our life are rubber balls? For most people, work is definitely rubber. That may be shocking for some, but I can think of few jobs that require the commitment of a crystal ball. Most of us can leave the workplace at a reasonable hour each day. We may choose not to leave, but we could. If we don’t, it’s probably because we think we are the only ones who could do our work, or we’re unwilling to delegate to subordinates or ask for help from peers.