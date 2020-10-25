RICHARDSON: Consider the source

Instead, consider what the people say who either support you or are fairly neutral. You’re much more likely to get honest and helpful comments from them.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t reflect on what the naysayers think, just that you should weigh it appropriately.

In my world, students complete anonymous course evaluations for professors. Generally mine are fairly positive. On a scale of 1–5, I tend to see mostly 4s and 5s. But there may be one or two students who have a beef with me and rate me as 1 on every item. Probably something has happened during the course that didn’t go their way, but they are going to share with me and my supervisor how “bad” I am. I will certainly read the comments, but I generally know that someone is angry before they complete the evaluation. And I try and weigh the one negative response versus all of the others at the other end of the scale.

So it’s the same with a manager. Now, if the positive and neutral people in your organization agree with the negative folks that your decision was poor, it’s time to reconsider. Reconsidering doesn’t mean you should necessarily pander to the group’s wishes, as you may have information they do not, but you might have missed something.