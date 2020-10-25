RICHARDSON: Consider the source

Say you just got some disturbing feedback through the back channels of your organization. According to this feedback, your latest decision was a knee-jerk reaction that was ill-informed. Based on what you’ve been told, you don’t have a brain in your head. If you did, how in the world could you think your decision was the right one? You are totally clueless.
You’re not feeling too good right now, are you? You’re probably doubting not only this decision, but every one you’ve ever made in your life.
But wait! What is the source of this feedback?
Why would that matter? Because you should always consider the source of feedback before beating yourself up—or, conversely, thinking you’re fabulous.
If you haven’t learned it yet, most of us have detractors in our workplaces. We could promote them, give them big raises, praise them publicly, and give them plum assignments, but these folks would still have a negative attitude about us. Perhaps they are just “glass half empty” people, but they tend to always be critical of management. Or maybe they are just upset with you.
When you know this, why would you get too torn up about what they’ve said? You know these folks are always going to be out to get you. So, to quote the song from the Disney movie, “Frozen,” when you hear criticism from those people, “Let it go!”
Instead, consider what the people say who either support you or are fairly neutral. You’re much more likely to get honest and helpful comments from them.
That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t reflect on what the naysayers think, just that you should weigh it appropriately.
In my world, students complete anonymous course evaluations for professors. Generally mine are fairly positive. On a scale of 1–5, I tend to see mostly 4s and 5s. But there may be one or two students who have a beef with me and rate me as 1 on every item. Probably something has happened during the course that didn’t go their way, but they are going to share with me and my supervisor how “bad” I am. I will certainly read the comments, but I generally know that someone is angry before they complete the evaluation. And I try and weigh the one negative response versus all of the others at the other end of the scale.
So it’s the same with a manager. Now, if the positive and neutral people in your organization agree with the negative folks that your decision was poor, it’s time to reconsider. Reconsidering doesn’t mean you should necessarily pander to the group’s wishes, as you may have information they do not, but you might have missed something.
I’ve worked with people at each of my institutions who just weren’t big fans of mine. That made me sad, to some degree, but I had a wise boss tell me one time that I couldn’t wait for everyone to like me or my decisions before moving the organization forward. She said that if I waited for that, no decisions would ever be made to rock the boat, and I was brought in to do just that.
So as a decision-maker, solicit input from as many stakeholders as possible, weigh the options, and make the call. Remember that you need to have thick lizard skin covered by Teflon if you’re going to be a good manager, as the criticism will come. You just need to remember to consider the source.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.