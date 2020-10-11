RICHARDSON: Decide that you can

But then the pandemic hit. All of a sudden, dozens of organizations were forced to allow teleworking. And what have we learned from this experiment? Many employees are even more productive working remotely than in the office! How can this be? Weren’t the organizations right when they said it couldn’t be done?

Our employees are like Roger Bannister. They figured out how to juggle the demands at home (perhaps children, animals, and other teleworkers sharing the bandwidth) with the expectations of their job. And they’ve proven it can be done.

What have you decided cannot be done? If that’s your decision, you’ll do everything possible to prove yourself right. Unless you change your mindset and decide that it can be done.

Sometimes, you’re forced to change your perspective. Perhaps the new boss arrived and has a different way of looking at things. Many of us get stuck in the “this is the way we’ve always done things” rut and can’t see a different way of doing things. It takes someone else to help open our eyes.

My challenge for you is to be a Roger Bannister. Look around your workplace and ask questions about processes. “Why do we do this the way we do?” “How can we be more effective?” “What could we change in how we work to make our customers/employees/shareholders happier?”

Only by thinking that we can make things better will we ever actually do so. As Henry Ford said, “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” So decide to think you can! Because you can!

Lynne Richardson i s the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.