RICHARDSON: Do your best in the role you have

We talk a lot in organizations about the importance of teams. Working effectively with others, especially when people represent a variety of backgrounds, is imperative to accomplish tasks and goals.
The same thing applies in sports. On a team, each person has a role. Working together, the team can get better with the ultimate goal of winning a game. Not everyone on the basketball team can be a starter. Some players begin the game on the court, while others come in as substitutes so that the starters can catch their breath on the bench. There might be the occasional benchwarmer, but even they play a pivotal role on the team, especially in practices.
Typically, a few players are the stars. They are the players you want to have the ball in a clutch situation at the end of the game. They have proven themselves again and again under pressure and you know the best chances to score is when the ball is in their hands.
Not everyone can be a star, and many don’t want to be, as they don’t like the attention and expectations that come with being in the spotlight. So what about the rest of the players?
Every player has a different role. Some will back up the stars, and they might, with more experience, become tomorrow’s stars. And then the remainder are practice players, those teammates who study film of opposing teams and, during practice, mimic what those teams do. It’s a critical aspect of the game and these benchwarmers are an important part of helping the team achieve its goals.
In business, not every employee can be a star, nor do many want that responsibility. But each person does play a role. The question is, what’s the employee’s attitude about the role he plays?
My friend, Don, had always wanted to work in an advertising agency. When he graduated from college, however, there were no entry-level advertising jobs in his city. Because he wanted to be in the business and was unwilling to move, he took a mail room job with the top advertising firm.
His role each day was to sort the mail and then deliver it to each person in the organization. The job wasn’t glamorous, and certainly didn’t pay much, and he was not using his many talents nor the bulk of what he learned in business school. But Don decided to be the best mail room employee the firm had ever had.
He came to work early, volunteered to help when others needed a hand, smiled when delivering the mail, and occasionally other employees would ask his opinion about something. When people asked him why he was there, Don talked about his goal of working in advertising. Because of Don’s attitude and work ethic, when an entry-level advertising position was available, it was a no-brainer to hire Don.
Are you happy in your role in your organization? Do you understand your role there? Are you willing to sit behind the star, learning all you can about the star’s job so you will be considered when there’s an opportunity to shine yourself, if that’s your goal? Are you delighted to be a “behind the scenes” employee who quietly does her job with no expectation of more? Or are you a curmudgeon, making sure everyone knows how much you hate your role?
Like most people, I want to work with colleagues who embrace their roles, whatever they are, and do them to the best of their ability and with a good attitude. If you don’t accept your role, then you might need to either check your attitude or look for another job. You are being paid to do the best you can in the job you have. Are you delivering?
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.