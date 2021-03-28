RICHARDSON: Do your best in the role you have

In business, not every employee can be a star, nor do many want that responsibility. But each person does play a role. The question is, what’s the employee’s attitude about the role he plays?

My friend, Don, had always wanted to work in an advertising agency. When he graduated from college, however, there were no entry-level advertising jobs in his city. Because he wanted to be in the business and was unwilling to move, he took a mail room job with the top advertising firm.

His role each day was to sort the mail and then deliver it to each person in the organization. The job wasn’t glamorous, and certainly didn’t pay much, and he was not using his many talents nor the bulk of what he learned in business school. But Don decided to be the best mail room employee the firm had ever had.

He came to work early, volunteered to help when others needed a hand, smiled when delivering the mail, and occasionally other employees would ask his opinion about something. When people asked him why he was there, Don talked about his goal of working in advertising. Because of Don’s attitude and work ethic, when an entry-level advertising position was available, it was a no-brainer to hire Don.