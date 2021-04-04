RICHARDSON: Gender Inequity or Covid Craziness?

MABEL was promoted several months ago after the previous person in the job, Jack, was asked to leave. Mabel wasn’t sure she wanted the position permanently, so asked if she could do it for a year. Towards the end of that year, she and her boss would have a discussion about her future. That time is approaching, and Mabel reached out to me to discuss some concerns.
When Mabel was asked to do the job, she learned that Jack’s salary had been $125,000. Yet Mabel was offered $85,000 to do the same job—a $23,000 pay increase for her. She was told that the lower salary was due to a COVID-19-related decline in revenue. The organization just could not afford to pay Mabel what it had paid Jack.
She asked me if I thought the lower salary was gender-related. I had no clue, as I don’t know her boss. I also don’t know how hard her organization has been hit financially by COVID. It is plausible that her supervisor is being truthful with her. It’s also possible they thought the organization could pay her less because she’s a woman.
She loves the work and wants to continue in the position, and has gotten strong hints from her supervisor that he wants her to continue. So what should she do?
I asked her what would happen if she declined to continue in the position. Would they stay with an internal hire or go outside? She didn’t think there was anyone else inside her unit that was promotable, so thought they would be forced to go with an external search and hire.
So I asked if she thought an external person, male or female, would take the job for $85,000. She was quick to say no. If that’s the case, then why would Mabel want to continue at the same salary?
I questioned her knowledge of the organization’s financial situation. Did she believe her boss regarding their inability to pay her the same salary as Jack? She did know a good deal about the situation and thought he was being honest. She also pointed out, however, that she and her colleagues saw light at the end of the COVID tunnel and expected better financial days ahead.
We talked about a strategy that she could use to increase her pay while respecting the difficult, but improving, financial situation.
Much has been researched and reported about inequalities between the salaries of men and women in the workplace. In 2020, women made 81 cents to every dollar a man makes. When you look at subsets of women—Black or Hispanic women, for instance—the situation is worse. Over a lifetime, the disparity adds up to real money—women earn approximately $900,000 less than men.
So while COVID might be a real factor in the salary Mabel was offered last year, is it still true? Is COVID the reason they offered her $40,000 less than Jack, are they biased against women, or is it a combination of both?
We determined she would ask for a particular salary she would be comfortable with now, but ask that her salary be increased by a specific amount each year until she reaches or exceeds Jack’s $125,000 salary. If the organization isn’t willing, I recommended that she return to her previous position, which is still vacant. How much will they have to pay, not only for a new external hire, but to conduct a search? I think Mabel is in the driver’s seat.