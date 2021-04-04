RICHARDSON: Gender Inequity or Covid Craziness?

So I asked if she thought an external person, male or female, would take the job for $85,000. She was quick to say no. If that’s the case, then why would Mabel want to continue at the same salary?

I questioned her knowledge of the organization’s financial situation. Did she believe her boss regarding their inability to pay her the same salary as Jack? She did know a good deal about the situation and thought he was being honest. She also pointed out, however, that she and her colleagues saw light at the end of the COVID tunnel and expected better financial days ahead.

We talked about a strategy that she could use to increase her pay while respecting the difficult, but improving, financial situation.

Much has been researched and reported about inequalities between the salaries of men and women in the workplace. In 2020, women made 81 cents to every dollar a man makes. When you look at subsets of women—Black or Hispanic women, for instance—the situation is worse. Over a lifetime, the disparity adds up to real money—women earn approximately $900,000 less than men.

So while COVID might be a real factor in the salary Mabel was offered last year, is it still true? Is COVID the reason they offered her $40,000 less than Jack, are they biased against women, or is it a combination of both?