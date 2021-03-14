RICHARDSON: How can you measure greatness?

I listened to several of the messages shared by the 2020 Heisman Trophy finalists. Their messages reminded me that some things are universal, and not just in sports.

Mac Jones, quarterback at the University of Alabama, talked about not being the best athlete. What he did do, however, was prepare well. He focused on studying film and learning how to recognize defensive coverages. He also spent a lot of extra time on the practice field. While a better-than-average athlete, he focused on his work ethic and knew that he needed to do more than what was expected with the raw talent that he had.

The Heisman winner, DeVonta Smith, played wide receiver at Alabama and is the first receiver since 1991 to win the award. In his acceptance speech he told young people that if they are “not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing, because I’m not the biggest. I’ve been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really it just comes down to: You put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big.”

And isn’t that the way for most of us, no matter what our job is or what industry we are in?

