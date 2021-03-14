RICHARDSON: How can you measure greatness?

I listened to several of the messages shared by the 2020 Heisman Trophy finalists. Their messages reminded me that some things are universal, and not just in sports.
Mac Jones, quarterback at the University of Alabama, talked about not being the best athlete. What he did do, however, was prepare well. He focused on studying film and learning how to recognize defensive coverages. He also spent a lot of extra time on the practice field. While a better-than-average athlete, he focused on his work ethic and knew that he needed to do more than what was expected with the raw talent that he had.
The Heisman winner, DeVonta Smith, played wide receiver at Alabama and is the first receiver since 1991 to win the award. In his acceptance speech he told young people that if they are “not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing, because I’m not the biggest. I’ve been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really it just comes down to: You put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big.”
And isn’t that the way for most of us, no matter what our job is or what industry we are in?
I was always a good student. From elementary school through college, I worked hard and made top grades in my classes. Then I hit the doctoral program. A doctoral program is like an honors program in that everyone there was like me: a top student. It was quite intimidating to compete with my colleagues. It was apparent to all of us that I wasn’t the smartest in the program, but what I had was an incredible work ethic and perseverance. I wanted that degree, so I worked harder than the smartest students to earn it. I was like Jones and Smith, but in a different field.
I know a young woman who dreamed of going to medical school. All her life, she had wanted to be a doctor. But when she applied to medical school, she wasn’t accepted. It would have been easy to give up her dream and go in a different direction, but she kept working hard to get in. She went to work in a doctor’s office. She studied more for the medical school admissions test. It took her several years to be admitted, but she’s now a doctor. Her tenaciousness and willingness to add value to her credentials gave her the opportunity to achieve her dream.
When you’re hiring, do you only focus on quantifiable metrics? Or do you see the person’s heart and willingness to learn and outwork others? Our hiring practices have become so quantified, I’m afraid we are missing good employees because we rely so much on computer screens.
The best workers may not make the highest grades or the most extracurricular activities. In fact, many “C” students end up as entrepreneurs because no one would take a chance on them. There’s little doubt that a person who starts a company runs circles around many people because they have to work harder to succeed. But that doesn’t show up on the initial screening.
On a personal level, each of us should take heart! We may not be the biggest, strongest, smartest or most talented person, but our work ethic can help us surpass our wildest dreams. While most of us will never win a Heisman Trophy, we can be the best in our own sphere, and that feels good!
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.