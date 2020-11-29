RICHARDSON: Leading from the top, middle, and back

It became apparent fairly quickly that staying together was going to test our team. There were five men and two women. Two of the men were runners and, had we not adhered to the “must stay together” rule, they would have left the rest of us behind quickly. There were times when there was a rock face to ascend, with handrails embedded in the rock. We had to pull ourselves up the mountain, hand over hand, using the railing. Yours truly did not have the upper body strength to do this easily, nor did the other woman and one of the men. So we were pushed from behind by some of the others.

As the point person, I was to ensure that we stopped at certain intervals to rest. My job was to remind people to drink water. I had also been tasked with asking different team members to lead the group during each segment. Each person was given a different direction to follow when leading. For example, three teammates were told to lead from the front of the group, the middle of the group, and the back of the group. They couldn’t tell the rest of the team what their instructions were until we reached the summit.

The climb was physically challenging for five of the seven members of our team. It’s a 3-mile hike that is considered difficult. It takes 2 1/2 hours to complete. Most of us had no real idea what we’d signed up for.