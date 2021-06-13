RICHARDSON: Let go of the bone

We’ve all been there, on one side of the situation or the other.
A decision was that you didn’t agree with. Maybe you thought it wasn’t best for the organization, but it’s more likely that it was not in your personal best interest.
Or perhaps you were the person who had to make the tough call. You gathered the available information to inform the decision and, after mulling the options, made the choice.
Now the announcement has been made. The people impacted are not thrilled. And the second- guessing and arguments begin.
If you are the one who doesn’t like the decision, you make an appointment to state, or maybe restate, your position. You go into the decision-maker’s office armed with the same old information, but spun in a new way. And maybe, just maybe, you have a bit of new data to share. Your colleague listens intently and thanks you for caring enough to lobby for your position. But the result is not going to change.
If you are the person who made the unpopular decision, you are being bombarded with responses from those who disagreed. They are marshalling their forces to renew their campaign to get you to reconsider. Meetings are held to provide counter-arguments. At the end of the week, you are exhausted from being a good, compassionate listener. No one has persuaded you to change the decision, but you continue to take the meetings.
How long should it go on?
I’ve had this happen in my career. I had a faculty member, Mike, who desperately wanted something that he could not have. Without going into details, the university’s president had even weighed in and instructed me that Mike would not be appointed to his desired position. Mike visited his department chair, providing example after example as to why he was qualified. The department chair, his supervisor, was a kindhearted and caring colleague, and allowed Mike to bend his ear every day or so. The supervisor had not made the decision, but Mike kept lobbying him.
Then Mike turned his attention to me, the decision-maker. He came to see me with sound reasons why he deserved the job. I listened and explained that it was not going to happen. I shared that the president had said no to his candidacy. But he kept coming back to me.
His department chair and I discussed the situation. Each of us was spending a lot of time with Mike. We were not going to change our minds, but Mike couldn’t seem to let it go. I told the chair that I would put an end to it at my next meeting with Mike. And I did.
Here’s what I said. “Mike, your chair and I have spent countless man-hours listening to your rationale as to why you will not be appointed to [X]. We’ve explained that we have been instructed by the president that we are to go outside the university to fill this position. You are in a cycle that we are breaking today. Neither your chair nor I will talk with you about this situation any longer. You must move on.”
It was the best thing that could have happened. Mike was a bit shocked, I think, that I would cut him off. But it forced him to let it go. And he settled back down and a few years later, made a move to another university to take a role similar to the one he did not get at our school. And it was a good move for him.
Recently, a colleague shared a phrase that a colleague of his used to say in similar situations. She would say, “Let go of the bone.” And that became the code for “Let it go.” I often think of the song from the movie “Frozen” with that same phrase, and will sometimes say that to folks who are stuck in a cycle.
Do you allow people to eat up precious work hours, beyond a reasonable amount, for situations like this? Are you a person who cannot “let go of the bone?” If either applies, please work on learning appropriate boundaries.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.