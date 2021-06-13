RICHARDSON: Let go of the bone

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

How long should it go on?

I’ve had this happen in my career. I had a faculty member, Mike, who desperately wanted something that he could not have. Without going into details, the university’s president had even weighed in and instructed me that Mike would not be appointed to his desired position. Mike visited his department chair, providing example after example as to why he was qualified. The department chair, his supervisor, was a kindhearted and caring colleague, and allowed Mike to bend his ear every day or so. The supervisor had not made the decision, but Mike kept lobbying him.

Then Mike turned his attention to me, the decision-maker. He came to see me with sound reasons why he deserved the job. I listened and explained that it was not going to happen. I shared that the president had said no to his candidacy. But he kept coming back to me.

His department chair and I discussed the situation. Each of us was spending a lot of time with Mike. We were not going to change our minds, but Mike couldn’t seem to let it go. I told the chair that I would put an end to it at my next meeting with Mike. And I did.