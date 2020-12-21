RICHARDSON: Never let 'everyone' drive your decision

I’m guessing this has happened to you once or twice in your career. A colleague comes into your office and exclaims, “Everyone in the unit thinks ….” Or perhaps it’s “We never ….”

Usually the comment is explosive. And you fall for the “everyone” or “never” comment.

But if you pause a moment and think about it, the comment is probably not correct. We have a habit of exaggerating a bit, wouldn’t you agree?

So I’ve learned to probe a bit before falling into the trap. When the comment is “everyone thinks,” I’ll ask, really, everyone? Generally, that’s all it takes for the person to back off the extreme comment. But perhaps he doesn’t. Then I might say, “So when I walk down the hall and ask Alice and Jimmy and Gail if they agree with your statement, each is going to agree?” That’s typically when the “everyone” comment falls apart.

The “never” comment is similar. Perhaps it is true that “we never” have done something, but if you are fairly certain it’s not true, challenge the comment.

I’ve had people tell me, “No one agrees that ….” And my response is, “Absolutely not a single person in our organization agrees?” Again, people tend to back down.