RICHARDSON: Properly prepare for the future

Leaders don’t micromanage—they oversee what’s going on to reassure managers when things are going well. Oversight also allows leaders to address issues before major mistakes are made.

If Eddie had not given his general manager multiple chances over many years to make decisions, the manager would not have been prepared while Eddie recovered. And what if Eddie had not recovered? If the manager wasn’t prepared to step up, the entire organization might have failed. Dozens of people might have lost their jobs.

I know it’s hard to let go of some decisions. Some of us are more controlling than others, and want to ensure things are done right, whatever our version of “right” might be. But mature managers understand they must allow people the chance to make a mistake or two, for it’s when we make a mistake that we learn and grow.

If you are a manager, based on my definition, would you also classify yourself as a leader? Or do your employees cringe when they see you coming, as you have an answer for every problem they have? Do you need to practice “letting go?”

I once had a faculty member who I thought had the temperament and skills to become a department head one day. To test that, I gave him the opportunities to serve the business school in different ways.