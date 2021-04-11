RICHARDSON: Properly prepare for the future

THE PANDEMIC has wreaked havoc on so many things in the last year. While many people infected with COVID-19 had milder cases, perhaps causing them to miss a couple of days of work, others were not so fortunate.
Many of us know someone who ended up in a hospital, maybe on a ventilator. If they were fortunate, they recovered. But the recoveries have not been quick. Most people, weeks later, are still weak and may have lingering effects. Of course, many succumbed to the virus and died.
If a manager with COVID had a mild case and missed a few days of work, the organization probably didn’t miss a beat. Work continued to get done and, when the manager absolutely had to be involved to determine a direction, a few days didn’t make much of a difference in his response time.
I had a conversation with a former student who is a business owner. Eddie contracted the virus before Christmas and had a really rough time of it. He was out of the office, even virtually, for more than a month. He said his organization did fine without him, attributing its success to his longtime general manager. I said it was due to good leadership.
One characteristic of leaders is that they delegate work to their subordinates. Knowing they can’t do it all, and recognizing the importance of preparing others in the organization for the future, they give people opportunities to grow by doing new tasks. They involve them in making decisions, even when the person might not be in a position of authority, as they know one day the person will need to have the confidence to make appropriate decisions.
Leaders don’t micromanage—they oversee what’s going on to reassure managers when things are going well. Oversight also allows leaders to address issues before major mistakes are made.
If Eddie had not given his general manager multiple chances over many years to make decisions, the manager would not have been prepared while Eddie recovered. And what if Eddie had not recovered? If the manager wasn’t prepared to step up, the entire organization might have failed. Dozens of people might have lost their jobs.
I know it’s hard to let go of some decisions. Some of us are more controlling than others, and want to ensure things are done right, whatever our version of “right” might be. But mature managers understand they must allow people the chance to make a mistake or two, for it’s when we make a mistake that we learn and grow.
If you are a manager, based on my definition, would you also classify yourself as a leader? Or do your employees cringe when they see you coming, as you have an answer for every problem they have? Do you need to practice “letting go?”
I once had a faculty member who I thought had the temperament and skills to become a department head one day. To test that, I gave him the opportunities to serve the business school in different ways.
One assignment found him serving as the youngest person on a contentious faculty committee. After the work of the committee was done, two senior faculty members visited me independently to share how the young guy had been the peacemaker between the warring factions. I had given him the opportunity to show what he could do and he excelled. Within a year, he was a department chair.
Are you doing the same in your organization? Do you give people a chance to shine in different ways? And even if they don’t naturally shine, with some coaching, perhaps they could.
To ensure the future of your unit or organization, preparing the next generation of managers to lead is critical. How are you doing with that? COVID shone the spotlight, unfortunately, on organizations where people were not ready to step up. Even if yours was such a business, do what you can now to prepare for the future. Don’t concentrate all decision making in one person. It’s too risky.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.