RICHARDSON: Rethinking policies

Both chose to leave. Family had to come first, long with along with their own mental and physical health considerations.

Let’s think about this. Instead of working with employees that have had excellent performance evaluations for years, the companies chose to let them go. And they did it during a pandemic.

Now each organization must find someone to pick up the responsibilities these women had while they recruit for replacements. Productivity will suffer in the short term. In the long term, replacing the abilities and knowledge that walked out the door will take years.

I was flabbergasted when I heard these stories. Culture in organizations is important. When I have interviewed for jobs, I have asked about how people interact in the workplace. I will now add to my list of considerations how managers treat people who face tough times. While we hope to never experience another pandemic in our lifetime, we know disruptive experiences are coming. Whether it’s illness, death or rebellious teens, we can expect to be distracted by something.

How does your organization respond to situations such as this?