RICHARDSON: Run to a job, not away from one

Being uncomfortable is one thing, but sometimes supervisors either do more than make comments or allow the behavior to occur. No one should ever be harassed. Each one of us has a level of tolerance for this type of behavior. When it gets to be too much and it’s apparent it’s not going to go away, the behavior should be reported and, if no action is taken, then you should walk away.

So with those exceptions, my advice is always that you should run to a new job, not away from your current job.

I encourage people to stick with their job until they find a different job that excites them for some reason. There are people who get excited because of a pay increase. If that’s you and the new job pays significantly more, perhaps you should accept the offer.

Some people need new challenges. I tend to fall into this camp. When I get into what I call “maintenance mode,” I like to find a new challenge. So while my job might be fine, if work begins to become routine, I will look for something new to challenge me. And if I find it, I will run to it because I’m excited to have new people, responsibilities, and tasks to think about.