RICHARDSON: Run to a job, not away from one

A RECENT conversation struck
a chord with me. A young person I know is not happy, but also not unhappy, with her job, so we discussed whether she should leave. There are so many variables to consider.
My advice is to never quit a job until you have a new job, with one caveat: If you feel unsafe in your work, you should quit immediately.
How do people feel unsafe? Perhaps you work with heavy equipment. It’s the kind of equipment that can hurt you if it’s not kept in tip-top shape. Your supervisor, in an effort to cut costs, changes the maintenance schedule for the equipment from monthly to quarterly. Everyone in your organization knows it is not a good decision, but what can you do? If possible, you should speak up, perhaps going over your supervisor’s head to bring the issue to the higher ups. If that’s not possible, you should quit, if you feel as if your wellbeing is in danger.
Another way people don’t feel safe is when they are being harassed. If you’re female, a person of color, or gay, you may have experienced harassment in the workplace. But that doesn’t mean men are exempt. In one of my earliest jobs, I had a female supervisor who, I now realize, sexually harassed one of my young, white, male colleagues. She flirted with him around all of us to the point that everyone was uncomfortable, including him.
Being uncomfortable is one thing, but sometimes supervisors either do more than make comments or allow the behavior to occur. No one should ever be harassed. Each one of us has a level of tolerance for this type of behavior. When it gets to be too much and it’s apparent it’s not going to go away, the behavior should be reported and, if no action is taken, then you should walk away.
So with those exceptions, my advice is always that you should run to a new job, not away from your current job.
I encourage people to stick with their job until they find a different job that excites them for some reason. There are people who get excited because of a pay increase. If that’s you and the new job pays significantly more, perhaps you should accept the offer.
Some people need new challenges. I tend to fall into this camp. When I get into what I call “maintenance mode,” I like to find a new challenge. So while my job might be fine, if work begins to become routine, I will look for something new to challenge me. And if I find it, I will run to it because I’m excited to have new people, responsibilities, and tasks to think about.
Here’s the challenge: How do you know when to look for a new opportunity? I think it’s when you aren’t excited about going to work each day. If you feel work is humdrum and that you have quit learning new things, it’s probably time. But only you, relying on your head and heart, can know.
Please don’t stay in jobs when you quit growing. It’s definitely not good for you and it’s not good for your organization, either. Many times, it’s healthy for you to swim in a new pond, as it gives the organization a chance to hire someone new. And you don’t necessarily have to leave your current organization to find new challenges. If you’re a terrific employee, your managers will want to keep you, albeit perhaps in a different position. Good folks are hard to lose, so managers should help their employees grow.
My young friend needs to find a place to run to, whether that’s in a new position at her current employer or working for a new company. She should bide her time until she’s excited about an opportunity, and that’s good advice for all of us.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.