RICHARDSON: Taking too long on searches

Concurrently, she’s been interviewing with other organizations. One, in particular, has its hiring act together and makes her feel wanted. She is compelled to consider the firm because it is organized. She imagines working there and thinks, as a person who likes to get things done, that she would fit into that culture well because this organization obviously gets things done in a timely manner.

Candidates look for signals as to what it will be like working for an organization. If the hiring takes forever, for example, it would not be unreasonable to assume that it will take forever to get anything done. That might be a poor assumption, but it’s what the candidate sees.

Conversely, if the company’s hiring process is a well-oiled machine, the candidate might think the entire organization is built the same way. It could be just that this particular unit is this way, but that’s what she sees.