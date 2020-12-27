RICHARDSON: The power of encouragement

But that day, a person who didn’t have to say anything planted a seed in me that, over the years, grew. By the time I had completed my degree, accepted my first academic appointment, and earned tenure in higher education, I knew he was right. I would be a dean.

Over the years, I’ve tried to pay this forward. I have had the pleasure of working with several talented faculty members who have heard a similar message from me. I will say something like, “I don’t know if you might have any interest in administration one day, but I think you have the ability to be a good one.” And, like me when I heard it, most of them are surprised to hear it.

In a classroom setting, there are many students who can do more than they think they can. They just need an encouraging word. I hope I’ve provided that.

A former student shared that her husband had provided her with the encouragement she needed to apply for a job for which she did not possess all of the requirements. It was her dream job, but a bit of a stretch, and he gave her the nudge to go for it. She got the job and has flourished. She beams when she talks about her work.