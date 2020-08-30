RICHARDSON:Transition to retirement

Most of us think of retirement as something to look forward to when we’re in our 60s. That’s when the majority of workers will retire. But it’s not the only time. Increasingly, people are having to wait until their 70s to retire because they didn’t plan early enough for retirement to save the money necessary to live without a job. But others are retiring in their 20s or 30s. What?
I read an article recently about a professional athlete whose career was over in his early 30s. While most of us think only about the financial implications of retirement, there are many others. He had made enough money to live comfortably without working for the rest of his life. What he realized, however, is that whether you’re 35 or 65 when you retire, there are many things to think about.
For most of us, having the ability to live on a retirement income is the biggest consideration. And having that income doesn’t happen overnight unless you win the lottery or inherit an estate from Great Aunt Lucy. It’s important to think about retirement in your 20s if you plan to retire in your 60s or earlier.
I know many people who lived well below their income in their 20s, sacrificing when their friends were not, to be able to walk away from work when they wanted. Building a retirement portfolio takes intent and discipline, and many of us don’t have either of those traits.
What about health care? Unless you wait until you qualify for Medicare at age 65, you’re going to need to purchase health care. If you’ve been living under a rock for years, perhaps you don’t know that health care is expensive. How will you pay for it? It’s something to consider.
If you have a partner or spouse and both of you work, will you retire at the same time? What if you don’t? How will that work? Or perhaps one of you has stayed home while the other worked. We’ve all heard stories about the retiree, used to barking orders at work, coming home and trying to take over household decisions that haven’t been their purview.
I have a friend whose wife told him that he had to leave at lunch every day so they could have space. It’s hard when you’re used to being apart all day to now be together. And so many retirees had their identities tied up in work. When they no longer work, they feel lost. They might instead cling to their partner, but that might be something the partner doesn’t like.
What will you do all day if you retire? If you’ve been a professional athlete, your sport has dictated your days, whether you were in team meetings, working out, doing promotional events, or playing. When it’s all gone, how will you fill your time? The same is true for the elementary school teacher, factory worker, or health care provider. When work has owned your days, how do you adjust to being home? What will be your purpose after you get out of bed every day? It’s not that each moment has to be planned, but becoming a couch potato is probably in your future if you don’t think about how you’ll fill your days.
So whatever your age, start planning your retirement today. If you’re already retired, are you excelling in this chapter of your life, or are you failing? Each of us wants to earn an ‘A’ grade in every stage of our life, including retirement. By doing some advance planning and considering all of these aspects of life after our careers, we can do it.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
