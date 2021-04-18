RICHARDSON: Using data to grow or go

WHEN I take a new management position, I get to know the people I am working with. Then I look at data.

Data gives you a ton of insight into how effectively an organization is being managed. But you must understand what the data is telling you, and then act on it, if it’s to be useful.

At one of my schools, I was reviewing the data about class sizes and the number of majors in each department. Most of the figures looked healthy and sustainable. But one major was an obvious outlier. Let’s call it the Sky-Gazing major.

I invited the department chair to a meeting. Harry had numerous majors in his department. We discussed the health of most of them, and then I asked him why Sky-Gazing had so few students.

“I don’t know,” Harry said.

“What do you mean you don’t know? It’s a major in your unit,” I said. “Is it because the content is not current? Or is it because the professor teaching the introductory course does not engage the students such that they see the content’s relevance? Does the department not promote the career opportunities for students in this major? Or perhaps something else, or a combination of several of these?”

“I don’t know,” Harry replied.