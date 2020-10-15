RICHARDSON: When nothing is going right

So how can you get out of your head when you need to do so? Do you need to take some time away? A few days of vacation might help. What about talking with a trusted colleague at work or maybe a counselor? Creating more structure in your schedule might be something that would work for some. Or maybe you need less structure, as your calendar has you running all day. What about exercise? Walking during your lunch hour or practicing yoga might be helpful. And if you try one thing and it doesn’t work, then try something else. You don’t have to stay stuck. There are people and activities that can help. And if nothing else works, try singing “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” It worked for our catcher and it might just work for you.