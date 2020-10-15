RICHARDSON: When nothing is going right

I read a story recently about a little league catcher on a baseball team. It has stuck with me.
If you know baseball, you recognize that one of the routine things a catcher does is throw the ball back to the pitcher when the ball is not hit. Normally, this is no big deal for a catcher. They do it countless times during a game.
The catcher in our story was an amazing athlete. Not only was he a terrific catcher, he could hit and was a team leader.
But one day, the catcher began having trouble throwing the ball back to the pitcher. He would bounce the ball back or the ball would sail over the pitcher’s head into the outfield. The more balls he threw, the worse the situation became.
This went on for several games. And you can predict what happened. The other team mocked him. They chanted negative messages.
Worse than that, however, his own teammates began to lose faith in him. It was embarrassing to all that this young guy couldn’t get the ball back to the pitcher. The parents in the stands were frustrated. How in the world could he not be able to make a throw that he’s made a jillion times during his baseball career?
Where were his coaches? They believed that he just had to keep trying and that he would “snap out of it” on the very next throw! But he didn’t.
Have you ever been where this catcher was? Life at work was going really well. You were an excellent performer, highly regarded by your supervisor and colleagues, and were progressing in your career. Then, BAM! Something happened and you just couldn’t get your act together. You noticed this first, but others, including your supervisor, figured it out at some point. You were a mess.
Perhaps it was personal. You or a loved one became ill. You went through a bad break up with your significant other. Your aging parent became needy. You were distracted from work.
Or maybe your “BAM” was work-related. You got a new supervisor and couldn’t match her expectations. Your budget was cut and you didn’t have the resources to soar. Three people left your organization and you are overwhelmed as those folks have not been replaced.
Whatever the situation, you need some help.
Back to our catcher. A major league (the professionals!) catcher gave him some advice. He told the young catcher to take himself out of the moment. The little leaguer should focus on something else because, as we saw, the more he pressed to make a good throw, thinking all along about the ways his throw could go anywhere but the pitcher’s mitt, the more the likelihood that the throw would be a bad one.
One day at a game, parents in the stands heard someone singing “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” It took a moment, but folks realized it was the catcher singing! And he made his first perfect throw to the pitcher in many games. Every throw he made, he sang. Ultimately, he was able to make the throw without singing.
So how can you get out of your head when you need to do so? Do you need to take some time away? A few days of vacation might help. What about talking with a trusted colleague at work or maybe a counselor? Creating more structure in your schedule might be something that would work for some. Or maybe you need less structure, as your calendar has you running all day. What about exercise? Walking during your lunch hour or practicing yoga might be helpful. And if you try one thing and it doesn’t work, then try something else. You don’t have to stay stuck. There are people and activities that can help. And if nothing else works, try singing “Mary Had a Little Lamb.” It worked for our catcher and it might just work for you.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.
