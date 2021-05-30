RICHARDSON: Why are people leaving?

A common reason someone leaves a job is because of their boss. In fact, research indicates people leave bosses, not companies. I could be incredibly happy to do my job every day, and I might love my salary and benefits, but if my supervisor makes my life uncomfortable and I have the option to leave, I will do so. No one wants to work for a bad boss.

But do organizations recognize they might have a bad boss, and if they do, are they willing to do anything to address the situation? This is where we see many businesses fail.

I know a company that hired a new vice president, Joe, from another firm. Within two years, about one-third of the staff in Joe’s unit had departed. Employees were offered an exit interview by the folks in Human Resources, but few were willing to talk about why they were leaving. The few that did, however, blamed Joe. They gave example after example of his lack of clear expectations. So people did what they thought was expected and then were the brunt of Joe’s temper when he didn’t get what he thought he had asked for. At some point, it became apparent Joe was the problem.

Instead of firing Joe, however, the company hired an executive coach to train him.