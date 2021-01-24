RICHARDSON: Why is the answer always no?

YOU APPROACH a colleague with a request to do something in a new way. Your colleague responds immediately: “No. That’s not possible.”

Of course, it may not be possible, but perhaps it is, and your colleague just doesn’t want to investigate how it might be done. They want to keep doing it “the way it’s always been done.”

I have worked in four public institutions, each in a different state. While there are some state rules, along with some protocols from the governing groups for each state, many of the rules are just ingrained practices that each institution created.

Many of those practices have been in place for decades, created when the world was quite a different place. So when you ask if something can be done, the knee-jerk response is the traditional “no.” The person who asked will usually go away, which pleases the person who said “no.” Now he doesn’t have to try to solve a problem.