RICHARDSON: Word choice matters

A company hired a new CEO from outside the organization. The structure when he arrived had one person doing several jobs, including serving as the Human Resources director.

As he contemplated what the business needed under his leadership, he determined the organization had grown enough to have a person devoted to human resources. At meetings he would say, “We’ve never had anyone do human resources.” What he meant was that this had not been one person’s job. What everyone else heard was that either the human resources function or the person holding the role was ineffective. Neither was positive.

Email messages have similar issues, of course, but we can always reread an email for clarity and context, looking for any language that might be misconstrued. Verbal conversations are much tougher, because we say things, often without thinking about how our messages will be received. Then the words are out there. And once words have been said, they can certainly be explained if they are misinterpreted, but why go there? Why not think about the words you use before you say them?

In the first example, the boss was trying to be insulting, based on his previous actions toward the employee. In my book, that’s never a good ploy.