RICHARDSON: Word choice matters

YOU KNOW the phrase: “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me.” The sticks and stones part is correct, but the words part is not.
Words matter. They can hurt. They’re important in all types of relationships, including those in the workplace.
I know a person who was a senior executive in a high-profile industry. His business was bought by another company and he got a new boss. The new boss did everything he could to discredit his new employee, including bringing in a consultant to “prove” the former executive was ineffective.
When the consultant’s account of what was found didn’t support firing the employee, the new boss resorted to other tactics. One was insulting him. There was an occasion when the boss said to his subordinate, “Do you know how to be proactive?” Then there was a pause and the boss followed up with, “Do you know what that means?”
A young person had finished a year in her first job out of college. During her performance review, which was generally positive, she asked her supervisor if there were additional responsibilities and tasks she could add to her role. She was told, “You’re not mature enough.”
This young person thinks the supervisor meant that she hadn’t been at the organization long enough to expand into the areas she referenced, so the word he chose is probably not the correct word. She too was a bit insulted, before reflecting on the conversation later.
A company hired a new CEO from outside the organization. The structure when he arrived had one person doing several jobs, including serving as the Human Resources director.
As he contemplated what the business needed under his leadership, he determined the organization had grown enough to have a person devoted to human resources. At meetings he would say, “We’ve never had anyone do human resources.” What he meant was that this had not been one person’s job. What everyone else heard was that either the human resources function or the person holding the role was ineffective. Neither was positive.
Email messages have similar issues, of course, but we can always reread an email for clarity and context, looking for any language that might be misconstrued. Verbal conversations are much tougher, because we say things, often without thinking about how our messages will be received. Then the words are out there. And once words have been said, they can certainly be explained if they are misinterpreted, but why go there? Why not think about the words you use before you say them?
In the first example, the boss was trying to be insulting, based on his previous actions toward the employee. In my book, that’s never a good ploy.
Telling a recent college graduate that she’s not mature? I might be looking for another job if my boss had told me that in my first performance review.
And the last example? The CEO knew what he meant when he said, “We’ve never had anyone do Human Resources,” but the words he chose didn’t express what he wanted to convey. And because of this, he hurt at least one person’s feelings and confused others. Fortunately, he was able to explain his message after being made aware of how it was received.
I teach professional selling and we talk a lot about the communication model. Words do matter, as do actions. And employing the feedback loop by reading nonverbal behaviors and asking questions to determine understanding is important.
My challenge to you is to consider the words you choose in conversations. Words can hurt, and do matter.
Lynne Richardson is the dean of the College of Business at the University of Mary Washington.