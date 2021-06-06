RICHARDSON: Workplace role model

If the boss regularly leaves work early to coach her daughter’s tee-ball team, she is modeling the behavior she says she supports. Yet so many people talk about being supportive of their employees’ personal lives, but then say no when an employee needs to leave early to take a parent to a scheduled doctor’s visit.

It’s even crazier to think this is reasonable given many of us have worked from home for more than a year and been very productive. It’s not the specific time of day that we work that is an important, it’s the fact we get the work done. We still have some pretty rigid supervisors who are uncomfortable loosening the reins.

And what about the company that preaches a work-life balance (as if there really is such a thing) but then drops a project on several employees’ desks at 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, with the expectation of it being completed by Monday at 8 a.m. Any plans the employees had for Friday night, Saturday or Sunday have just been canceled. I’ve known excellent employees who have left organizations because of that situation. Again, actions speak louder than words.