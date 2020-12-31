River Rock Outfitter picked as Champion of the Chesapeake for environmental efforts

Fredericksburg’s River Rock Outfitter has been selected as a Champion of the Chesapeake by the Chesapeake Conservancy, an organization in Annapolis seeking to conserve and restore the natural and cultural resources of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The downtown shop was selected as this year’s winner in the Small Business category. The Conservancy noted that River Rock Outfitter is “committed not only to the community, but also to protecting water resources along the Rappahannock River.”

“Owner April Peterson has hosted and supported countless events to educate and take action to protect waterways,” a statement from the Conservancy reads. “River Rock Outfitter has sponsored and participated in many litter cleanups, hosted and sponsored educational movie events, and even developed an annual music festival called ‘Rock the River’ to build public awareness of the importance of protecting the Rappahannock River.”

Peterson was thrilled by the award.

“We are so happy to be recognized as the Small Business Champion of the Chesapeake,” she said. “It is our responsibility as business owners, outdoor lovers and just good humans to take care of our natural resources. Our team will continue to work hard to live up to this title.”