Riverside estate with recreation galore in Tappahannock listed at $924,900

There are ample opportunities to own water or riverside property in our neck of the woods.
But seldom does an opportunity arise to own a picture-perfect estate loaded with outdoor amenities that’s in the heart of all the action.
That opportunity has arrived.
The estate at 355 Daingerfield Road in Tappahannock is now for sale. The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on 1.27 acres is listed at $924,900 with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate LLC.
For those thinking Alex Belcher's name may look or sound familiar, he's sold more than $63 million in real estate. In his 10-plus years in the biz, he has sold more than 1,500 properties in and beyond the area.
With his latest offering in Tappahannock, Belcher sees it as an incredible home and opportunity.
“There’s everything you need here to have your own quiet paradise, but still be close to Northern Virginia, Richmond, everything Tappahannock has to offer and so much more,” he said. “The perfect buyer would be someone that doesn’t necessarily need or want to commute to an office. A lot of people are working from home these days and, on top of so much more, this home has an amazing home office.”
Tappahannock is the Potomac/Chesapeake region’s best kept secret. Sitting along the banks of the Rappahannock River, it’s an easy 40-minute drive to the Spotsylvania County VRE station that makes for a relaxed commute to D.C., and less than an hour to Richmond.
The town, just two minutes away, has a sizable business district (Lowe’s, Food Lion, Walmart, etc.) with shops, restaurants, Hobbs Hole Golf Course, public boat ramp, marina, River Fitness, and extensive medical services that include the VCU/MCV/Massey-owned 81-bed Riverside Hospital and on-site cancer/chemo center.
Historic downtown Tappahannock has a seasonal farmers market, museum and art guild. The property’s impressive Gold Coast location is outside of the county’s flood-prone areas.
U.S. 17 provides seamless access to Fredericksburg and points north, while the nearby U.S. 360 provides direct access to Virginia’s capital region.
Situated on the Rappahannock River, the home’s unobstructed, panoramic views and dazzling outdoor amenities are simply something else.
These views can be taken in from the home’s rear deck, which overlooks its fenced-in, 25,000-gallon saltwater in-ground swimming pool. Adjacent to the pool is a sundeck for entertaining or simply lounging the day and night away.
Just beyond the immediate backyard haven is the property’s own golf cart-accessible pier, equipped with a boat and jet ski lift and custom lighting. Beyond this being the starting point for any seamless river adventure, hours upon hours can easily be spent relaxing out on the pier itself.
Still outside and back up to the home’s exterior, there is a two-car garage, massive parking pad and custom patio accented by a water fountain. Tasteful greenery and landscaping complement this outdoor utopia, equating to incredible curb appeal and an entertainer’s dream come true.
By this point, we’ve only covered the outdoor awesomeness associated with 355 Daingerfield Road. So, let’s zoom in on the home itself, shall we?
This brick colonial boasts 3,557 square feet of living space and was originally constructed in 1985. Throughout the years, the home has been meticulously maintained and boosted with tasteful upgrades.
“It’s certainly been well-kept,” said Belcher. “It shows by taking one step inside and then you begin to notice the sheer volume of upgrades.”
As you step inside, the home’s foyer opens up to gleaming hardwood floors and elegant crown molding that flows throughout.
Anchoring the main floor is a gourmet kitchen with marble counters, custom Schuler cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting and a coffee bar. Among the home’s unique features, the breakfast bar is made of a mix of preserved fossils and marble. On the appliance front, a paneled Sub-Zero fridge, commercial vent hood and Bosch dishwasher all convey.
Also on the main level, there’s a formal dining room with sconce lighting. If and when you’re looking to host a dinner party, this will be the room to do it. After dinner, you have ample options for lounging.
Among the additional rooms on the main level, there is a den/billiard room that boasts a brick accent wall and French door entry to the adjacent dining room; a living room with a fireplace; and a sunroom off the kitchen. This is no average sunroom either, featuring a custom bar (with more fossil marble!), cathedral ceilings with dual skylights, a U-Line ice machine and endless vistas of the Rappahannock.
Upstairs, you’ll find the home’s four bedrooms, including a spacious master with a private sitting room, providing an even more exclusive view of the water. The broader master suite also has a walk-in closet and bath loaded with double vanity sinks as well as an oversized shower with bench seating.
The home’s office—with a custom desk—is also upstairs. So, work or play, you’ll essentially never have to leave your river paradise.
For more information or to schedule a showing of 355 Daingerfield Road in Tappahannock, contact Alex Belcher with Belcher Real Estate LLC at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com. The Belcher Real Estate office is located at 809 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg.
PHOTOS: Riverside estate with recreation galore in Tappahannock listed at $924,900
With a saltwater pool and pier outfitted with boat and jet ski lifts, the estate is a utopia for those who love the water.
With an office upstairs and a billiard room next to the dining room on the main level, the home is set up for work and play.