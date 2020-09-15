Seafood restaurant opens in Fredericksburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Red Crab seafood restaurant will hold the grand opening of its location in Fredericksburg’s Central Park shopping center on Thursday.

The restaurant occupies the former Smokey Bones space at 1801 Carl D. Silver Parkway.

The Red Crab chain got its start in Florida in 2014 with the goal of offering seafood “in a friendly, casual, and fun atmosphere,” and bills itself as offering the “best seafood boil in town,” according to its website.

The menu also includes a variety of appetizers, fried seafood and po boy sandwiches.

Red Crab has 24 other locations in several states, and plans on opening around 20 more. The only other one in Virginia is in Hampton, although one is planned for Danville.

—Cathy Jett

