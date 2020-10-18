 Skip to main content
Second parking garage opens in downtown Fredericksburg
A second parking garage in downtown Fredericksburg is now open.

The new 321-space Winchester Street garage opened Thursday morning between William and Amelia streets and the new Liberty Place and Winchester Place developments.

Some of the spaces are reserved for Liberty Place tenants, which include a wealth management firm and workout studio. Other office tenants are expected on the top two floors and several restaurants are planned on the first floor facing William Street.

The garage is owned by The Vakos Cos., which is developing Winchester Place, a 34-unit apartment building with 3,500 square feet of commercial space that will face Amelia Street on the same block. It is expected to be completed in early spring 2022.

On the adjacent block where The Free Lance–Star’s offices were located until late 2016, construction is expected to begin early next year on a 50-unit apartment building and 98-room hotel being developed by a Vakos’ subsidiary.

The City of Fredericksburg worked with Vakos and Liberty Place developer Wack General Contractor on the parking deck, which will be managed by City Parking Inc. Rates range from $4 in the first hour to $16 from 10 to 24 hours and are payable only by credit or debit card.

A stay between two and four hours is $7. Four to eight hours is $10. Eight to 10 hours is $12. A lost ticket is $35. Monthly parking is also available.

The City of Fredericksburg also owns the 297-space garage off of Wolfe Street between Caroline and Sophia streets in addition to other surface parking lots downtown.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

tcoghill@freelancestar.com

