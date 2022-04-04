Sen. Reeves opposes Amazon data-centers site in Stevensburg, aims to preserve historic 'treasures'

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, a GOP candidate for Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat, has declared his opposition to the Amazon data centers proposed near Stevensburg in Culpeper County.
Reeves expressed his concern in a letter sent to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on March 31 via County Administrator John Egerston.
“Please note that it is not my intent to stop the data center project from coming to Culpeper,” the senator wrote the supervisors. “It is my intent to protect the currently proposed site as it is adjacent to two historically significant treasures in Culpeper which merit our protection and preservation for the use, enjoyment and education of future generations of Culpeper residents as well as visitors, both domestic and international.”
Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, was referring to Salubria, an early 18th-century plantation house, and Hansbrough’s Ridge, the nation’s concentration of untouched Civil War encampment features. The former is preserved by the Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia, the latter by the American Battlefield Trust.
