Shop local to support struggling museums

Among the Fredericksburg area’s hardest-hit institutions during the pandemic are the organizations watching over our historic treasures. But there is one way to help: holiday shopping.
At Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont in Falmouth, the museum is closed, and so is the gift shop. But spokesperson Michelle Crow–Dolby said its online store is up and running. Orders should be placed by Dec. 16 in order to receive them by Dec. 25.
Products available online are all related to Gari Melchers paintings in the form of books, ornaments, stationery, puzzles and other items. The beloved American naturalist’s famous painting “The Nativity” is available on cards, which are particularly popular this time of year.
The James Monroe Museum in downtown Fredericksburg, which is also run by the University of Mary Washington, has a similar online shopping model in place while the physical building remains closed.
They aren’t the only museums hoping holiday sales will boost the 2020 bottom line.
In mid-November, the American Alliance of Museums released a survey exploring the consequences of COVID-19 for historical museums and other cultural institutions. The survey found that many museums may not be able to rebound from closures and smaller crowds.
Of the 850 museum directors polled, 12 percent said a permanent closure was imminent without financial assistance in the next year and another 17 percent were unsure. The directors estimated they will fall short by about 35 percent of the total 2020 budgeted income.
Even reopening has been costly due to signage, hand sanitizing stations and social distancing barriers. Museums spent an average of $27,000 to reopen, according to the survey. The result has been staff cuts, which the survey estimates to be as high as 53 percent across the nation.
Along with admission, retail sales are a key revenue stream for local museums. Not only are gifts from these museums an investment in the local economy, they offer one-of-a-kind gifts that give a glimpse into Fredericksburg life.
As at Belmont, the gift shops at Kenmore and Ferry Farm are closed, but the museum group did launch an online shop. To encourage purchases, they are offering giftwrapped “holiday bundles” with themed items, said Susan Bailey, who manages the museum shop.
The bundles are packaged in a holiday gift bag and come in eight themes. They feature the most popular gifts from the shop, including George Washington socks, notecards and items for children.
“We are known for our gingerbread, and also have that, mugs and teas available, which make great gifts,” Bailey said.
While the shops are not open to the public, the museum group offers pickup at Kenmore.
This week, Jan Swager, who volunteers her time as the buyer for the Washington Heritage Museums stores, is putting together similar baskets for easy gift giving. Sales from each site’s shop support the preservation of the museums.
“That’s why I do it,” she said.
Each of their museums—the Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern and Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop—are open to the public with limited hours during the pandemic, Friday through Monday, noon to 4 p.m. The stores also offer online purchases of popular items.
The shops focus on local products with specific meaning to each site. At the tavern, there are branded flasks and tankards.
The Mary Washington House shop has a large selection of history books, children’s items and home goods. There are tea blends that match what historians think Mary Washington might have served guests life the Marquis de Lafayette. There are pens, bookmarks and compacts made from the wooden shingles taken off the house during a repair by a local woodworker.
The Fredericksburg Area Museum has limited-release merchandise available.
Special this year, said president and CEO Sara Poore, are the wooden 2020 COVID-edition FAM ornaments that were designed by local firm Higashi Glaser and created by Fraser Wood Elements.
FAM offers gift memberships in time for Christmas. It also has posters, socks, mugs, wine glasses, books and shopping bags available at its gift shop, which is open Thursday through Tuesday, or you can shop on its webpage.
Even though local museums aren’t fully open this winter, they might still offer something special for everyone on your list.
Shop online:
famva.org
Lindley Estes: 540/735-1976
@flslindley
