Shop local to support struggling museums

Among the Fredericksburg area’s hardest-hit institutions during the pandemic are the organizations watching over our historic treasures. But there is one way to help: holiday shopping.

At Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont in Falmouth, the museum is closed, and so is the gift shop. But spokesperson Michelle Crow–Dolby said its online store is up and running. Orders should be placed by Dec. 16 in order to receive them by Dec. 25.

Products available online are all related to Gari Melchers paintings in the form of books, ornaments, stationery, puzzles and other items. The beloved American naturalist’s famous painting “The Nativity” is available on cards, which are particularly popular this time of year.

The James Monroe Museum in downtown Fredericksburg, which is also run by the University of Mary Washington, has a similar online shopping model in place while the physical building remains closed.

They aren’t the only museums hoping holiday sales will boost the 2020 bottom line.

In mid-November, the American Alliance of Museums released a survey exploring the consequences of COVID-19 for historical museums and other cultural institutions. The survey found that many museums may not be able to rebound from closures and smaller crowds.