Silver Company executives think work- and play-center called NEON may be the future

The Silver Cos.’ latest proposal is NEON, a 50,000-square-foot club facility company officials say will offer “high-end work and recreational space for professionals” and bring the “amenities of big-city social and professional clubs to growing communities.”
NEON is a type of co-working center that would offer conference space, sound-proof booths and business services for those who don’t want to commute, but also want an attractive alternative to working at home. The centers would also include fitness and spa facilities, a resort-style pool and cabana club with event space, as well as virtual-reality sports simulators, a rooftop terrace and gathering spaces.
Though the first NEON is set to be built near Charlotte, N.C., Silver Cos. also hopes to include a NEON facility on 20 acres on Gordon Shelton Boulevard in Celebrate Virginia South.
A local spokesperson for the Silver Cos. said they are probably a few months away from submitting a request to get the needed permits and approvals for a mixed-use development that would contain around 375 apartments that would be served by a NEON workspace and clubhouse.
One Silver Cos. official who’s been part of the NEON project is Spencer Silver, who is executive vice president and the son of President and CEO Larry Silver.
“What we’ve created with NEON is the future of live–work–play,” Spencer Silver said. “And we see it as something to boost local economies by bringing in a sense of big-city lifestyle to communities all over the country.
“It’s really geared toward someone, in today’s post-COVID world, who wants to work closer to home but needs space and services to accomplish that,” he added. “And it also has amenities to help people let loose and relieve stress after work, whether that’s in the gym, in the pool, in the spa or getting together for food or drink with friends.”
Silver said membership in the NEON center would be included in the rent for the apartments. Another 500 or so memberships could be sold to people who don’t live in the residential section.
“We see this as an innovative and efficient use of space, a place that can have so many uses for people,” said Silver. “It’s a social club, a professional club, a fitness club, a health club. It’s something that really hasn’t been done before.”
CEO Larry Silver said “NEON is the new ‘anchor tenant’ that can pump life into communities as legacy retail and entertainment venues struggle.”
The NEON in North Carolina is expected to be completed in late 2022, and the Silver Cos. is seeking more locations.
Spencer Silver thinks NEON can be big because it will give those who use it for work, and even those who don’t, interesting recreational options desired by many who’ve been cooped up by COVID.
He said trends were heading toward this type of development anyway, but COVID-19 accelerated that.
“Between being able to use Zoom and work from home, companies can cut down on the expense of leasing office space,” he said, noting that many commuters have found they can work from home and only go into a central office in Northern Virginia or D.C. occasionally. “Companies can come to Fredericksburg and have a great life there.”
Silver said he thinks the Celebrate Virginia South would be a great location for a NEON center and the apartments that would accompany it.
City officials have expressed concern about how many apartments could end up in Celebrate Virginia South.
