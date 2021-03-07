Silver Company executives think work- and play-center called NEON may be the future

“It’s really geared toward someone, in today’s post-COVID world, who wants to work closer to home but needs space and services to accomplish that,” he added. “And it also has amenities to help people let loose and relieve stress after work, whether that’s in the gym, in the pool, in the spa or getting together for food or drink with friends.”

Silver said membership in the NEON center would be included in the rent for the apartments. Another 500 or so memberships could be sold to people who don’t live in the residential section.

“We see this as an innovative and efficient use of space, a place that can have so many uses for people,” said Silver. “It’s a social club, a professional club, a fitness club, a health club. It’s something that really hasn’t been done before.”

CEO Larry Silver said “NEON is the new ‘anchor tenant’ that can pump life into communities as legacy retail and entertainment venues struggle.”

The NEON in North Carolina is expected to be completed in late 2022, and the Silver Cos. is seeking more locations.

Spencer Silver thinks NEON can be big because it will give those who use it for work, and even those who don’t, interesting recreational options desired by many who’ve been cooped up by COVID.