Silver Foundation donates house to Loisann's Hope House

Loisann’s Hope House, a shelter and organization in Fredericksburg dedicated to moving families out of homelessness, has tripled its programming and doubled its staff in the past decade—and the donation of a new house by the Silver Foundation will help it continue to grow.
The foundation is the philanthropic division of the Silver Cos. and has been a longtime supporter of Loisann’s Hope House, president and CEO Larry Silver said.
The organization is named for Silver’s sister Loisann Silver Chacon, a lifelong social worker who was born in Fredericksburg.
The new house, located at 824 Lafayette Blvd., is the third funded by the Silver Foundation for the shelter’s use. The foundation also paid more than $300,000 to retire the organization’s mortgage loan on its original building in 2016.
Silver said his family company’s support of Loisann’s Hope House is “continuous.”
“It’s a wonderful cause—taking homeless families and nurturing them, taking care of their kids so they can get back to work, helping them find a place to live and when they are stable, staying there to guide them,” he said.
Lisa Crittenden, CEO of Loisann’s Hope House, said the organization can now house 19 families, for an average of about 76 people at a time. That includes families with both parents as well as single moms and single dads.
“We couldn’t have had the impact we’ve had without [Silver],” she said.
In addition to providing emergency shelter and rapid rehousing services, Loisann’s Hope House staff also manages the Fredericksburg region’s homeless help line and prevention program, as well as two diversion programs, Crittenden said.
“So we are in the process of contemplating, will this [new building] house families or will we do office space?” she said. “We are leaning towards office space at this time, but no decisions have been made.”
Since March 2020, Loisann’s Hope House and the other organizations that provide homeless services in the area—the Thurman Brisben Shelter, Micah Ministries and Empowerhouse—stepped up efforts to ensure no one would be without housing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crittenden said there were three points during the pandemic when there were zero unsheltered homeless people in the Fredericksburg region—which includes the city as well as Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties.
But she said the ability of Loisann’s Hope House to impact as many families as it does depends on support from the community.
“We receive state grants to move families into housing and keep families out of homelessness,” Crittenden said. “But we receive less money financially to keep the shelter going. That’s where we need help.”
Silver said he hopes the foundation’s donation of a third house to Loisann’s Hope House will inspire other area businesses to support the organization and relieve the financial burden placed on local governments—especially Fredericksburg, where all four homeless services organizations are located—to meet the need.
“When corporate citizens are ready to step up in a big way, which we’ve done, the public can get behind it as well,” he said.
