SimVentions awarded $75 million contract

The contract involves the electromagnetic and sensor systems department which focuses on ensuring “electronic warfare dominance,” according to a news release. SimVentions’ work will include research, development, test and evaluation in emerging electromagnetic fields such as communication, navigation, advanced threat characterization and identification, cognitive decision support and collaborative weapon sensor engagements.

SimVentions has provided engineering support of electronic welfare systems for more than 15 years, said Joe Caliri, president, who said he was grateful to continue the tradition. Many employees have devoted their careers to this capability, said Brad Neal, vice president, and the company looks forward to delivering the “next generation of innovative electronic warfare technology.”