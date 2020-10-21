So long Sears, hello to an uncertain future for the mall

“From January through mid-August, there have been more store closure announcements in 2020 than the record 9,500 stores that closed throughout 2019,” BDO said in the report. “The majority of store closures have taken place in malls, which have seen far less foot traffic due to sustained COVID-19 disruption.”

According to the report, 18 major retailers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the first six months this year.

Two of those bankruptcy filings were made by Towne Centre stores—J.C. Penney and GNC.

Several other chain stores at the mall have announced widespread closures this year: GameStop will close 320 stores; Children’s Place (300); Macy’s (125); Chico’s (60); and Signet (300), which owns four jewelry stores in the mall.

Bell said the mall is working on bringing in two restaurants. One of those restaurants used to have a location at the mall. He said he couldn’t name the businesses because talks are ongoing.

But Bell also asserted that the Towne Centre will continue to evolve. There will be more emphasis on it being less mall and more town center, with a mix of residential and a variety of businesses.