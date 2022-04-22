Southern Stafford ice cream shop has something for everyone

Why settle for ordinary chocolate or vanilla ice cream when you can savor varieties like Irish crumb, German chocolate cake or banana pudding?

“My banana pudding ice cream is like, it’s killer. It’s killer killer,” Sarah Jennings said.

“And I think the reason why it’s so good is because of the quality of vanilla extract I add to it. I think that kicks it up a notch.”

Since Jennings opened Tilly’s Homemade Ice Cream at 215 Kings Highway in southern Stafford last September, she’s not only been serving up homemade ice cream and other sweet treats, but she’s also putting a little spark back into an area of the county where she said there are only a few places where people can socialize with family and friends.

“We have nothing over here,” Jennings said. “We have a couple of pizza joints and they’re fun, but I feel in this part of Stafford, we don’t have anything.”

Located in a small strip mall across from George Washington’s Ferry Farm, guests at Tilly’s can either sit indoors or relax outside in an Adirondack chair with other patrons after being served from a selection of about two dozen varieties of ice cream that Jennings makes from scratch.

Edith Yonts of Spotsylvania County and her family have been regular customers at Tilly’s since Jennings first opened her doors.

“My whole family loves the ice cream, there’s just something unique about it,” Yonts said. “I’m a huge Carl’s ice cream fan, but I just feel Tilly’s ice cream is like, it’s different, it’s like a different texture.”

In addition to Carl’s, Yonts said she’s also enjoyed ice cream at Abner B’s and Blue Cow locally, but considers Tilly’s ice cream “above and beyond” its local competitors.

“Like the serving size, I feel like the prices are more reasonable and my husband and I like to support any small business,” Yonts said. “The flavors are just unique, the customer service is amazing, everyone is so friendly.”

Jennings, who grew up in Fredericksburg and graduated from James Monroe High School, said she developed a love for sweets—especially ice cream—at a young age.

While attending James Madison University in the late 1990s, Jennings worked at Mr. J’s Bagels and Deli in Harrisonburg where she got a firsthand look at restaurant operations and what it takes to keep a smile on a customer’s face. After graduation, she eventually opened Sarah J Fitness in Stafford, a gym she ran for more than a decade, but she still had a calling to do something that would tie her love for people, the restaurant business and ice cream all together into one neat, productive package.

“I’m a good multi-tasker and I’m not an office-type person whatsoever,” Jennings said. “I started researching ice cream because I love it.”

Through that research, Jennings found an Emery Thompson batch freezer—a large piece of commercial-grade kitchen equipment used to produce ice cream, custard and other frozen desserts. From there, she got hooked on videos posted on the internet by the manufacturer to hone her skills while continuing to research how she could make multiple varieties of quality ice cream for residents near her White Oak home.

Last July, Jennings attempted to dip her toes into the ice cream business and thought a concession trailer would get her started on that path, but a deal with a trailer manufacturer fell through, which led her to open her own shop. She ultimately took possession of a corner store in an older strip mall, took on eight employees and named the new shop after Tilly, her 4-year-old German shorthair-Brittany mix.

“I didn’t know it would do well,” Jennings said. “I figured it would because we have no fun over here. Nothing.”

Since opening in September, Jennings said business has been booming, especially on Saturday and Sunday nights. She also has nearly 3,500 people following Tilly’s Homemade Ice Cream on social media.

“I love the gluten-free chocolate Oreo ice cream.” Candi Smith of Stafford said. “It’s nice to have gluten-free options, and she does a real good job of making it not taste gluten free.”

Smith said her young son enjoys cotton candy ice cream with sprinkles.

Jennings said quality ingredients go into the ice cream she prepares and said her deep passion for ice cream coupled with those ingredients, help her produce a superior quality ice cream.

“I’m pretty sure that if I like it and I love it, that other people are going to love it,” Jennings said. “I’m either going to do it right, or I’m not going to do it at all.”

Although Jennings said she does use an occasional “secret ingredient” in several of her ice cream varieties, she said she’s not hesitant to give away the secret if someone really wants to know.

“If somebody asks me what’s in it, I’m just going to tell them,” Jennings said. “I’m not very good at keeping secrets.”

In addition to dairy-based ice cream, Jennings also offers coconut-based vegan varieties like chocolate Oreo or pistachio. There’s also homemade strawberry sauce, all kinds of kids sundaes, homemade chocolate chip cookies chocolate and peanut butter brownies, pecan fudge, ice cream sandwiches and apple cider floats.

“Everything is custom and I think that’s why people enjoy coming here,” Jennings said. “They can get exactly what they want. It’s more like a kitchen in the back than just dipping ice cream.”

Jennings said there are special items on the menu just for kids.

“We just try to make it fun,” Jennings said. “I just want people to come in here and get exactly what they want and enjoy it.”

Jennings said only credentialed service dogs are permitted inside the restaurant, but she does cater to dogs by selling a coconut milk-based peanut butter and banana pup cup for $3.

Yonts said she has sent many of her friends to Tilly’s and they’re all impressed.

“It’s amazing,” Yonts said. “We truly do just love it.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.